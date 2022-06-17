100 million Americans face health care debt

The Conversation

Decades of research document the detrimental health effects of BPA – an expert on environmental pollution and maternal health explains what it all means

The chemical BPA has been shown to leach from food packaging products into our bodies. Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesWhether or not you’ve heard of the chemical bisphenol A, better known as BPA, studies show that it’s almost certainly in your body. BPA is used in the manufacturing of products like plastic water bottles, baby bottles, toys and food packaging, including in the lining of cans. BPA is one of many harmful chemicals in everyday products and a poster child