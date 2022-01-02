100 Best Stocks Of 2021: See Who Joins Moderna And BioNTech

The top 100 companies in 2021 reflect the gains in diverse sectors as the economy recovered from Covid-19’s initial jolt. Among the best stocks of the year, biotech and medical companies feature prominently, but so do financial, energy, retail, software and chip stocks.
Names like BioNTech (BTNX), Moderna (MRNA), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Upstart (UPST), and Boot Barn (BOOT) all made the cut. And despite the collapse of several meme stocks later in the year, GameStop (GME) and Roblox (RBLX) still made the list.
All companies featured have an average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares or more and were priced at $12 or higher at the start of the year. Closed-end funds excluded. Prices and other data shown are as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Note: Click to see a PDF of the full table.
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Industry
|2021 Price % Chg
|Comp Rtg
|EPS Rtg
|Rel Str
|Grp RS
|SMR Rtg
|Acc/Dis
|1
|Gamestop Corp
|GME
|Retail-Consumer Elec
|687.63
|44
|10
|99
|99
|E
|B-
|2
|Veritiv Corporation
|VRTV
|Paper & Paper Products
|489.56
|85
|68
|99
|99
|D
|C-
|3
|Avis Budget Group Inc
|CAR
|Leisure-Services
|455.95
|75
|72
|99
|99
|D
|C
|4
|Prothena Corp plc
|PRTA
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|311.32
|73
|68
|98
|98
|D
|B-
|5
|Apollo Medical Holdings
|AMEH
|Medical-Managed Care
|302.19
|88
|88
|99
|99
|B
|C-
|6
|ZIM Integ Shipping Svcs
|ZIM
|Transportation-Ship
|292.4
|98
|84
|99
|99
|A
|D+
|7
|Dillards Inc Class A
|DDS
|Retail-Department Stores
|288.61
|85
|68
|99
|99
|C
|D+
|8
|Upstart Holdings Inc
|UPST
|Finance-Consumer Loans
|271.29
|84
|70
|96
|80
|A
|E
|9
|Customers Bancorp Inc
|CUBI
|Banks-Northeast
|259.57
|99
|93
|99
|99
|A
|B-
|10
|Callon Petroleum Co
|CPE
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|259.04
|89
|89
|97
|91
|A
|D
|11
|I D T Corporation Cl B
|IDT
|Telecom Svcs-Integrated
|257.28
|61
|48
|98
|99
|B
|E
|12
|Danaos Corporation
|DAC
|Transportation-Ship
|248.34
|94
|73
|97
|89
|A
|C+
|13
|Inotiv Inc
|NOTV
|Medical-Research Eqp/Svc
|242.03
|90
|68
|99
|99
|A
|D-
|14
|Clearfield Inc
|CLFD
|Telecom-Fiber Optics
|241.5
|99
|93
|99
|99
|A
|A-
|15
|Oasis Petroleum Inc
|OAS
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|239.96
|92
|75
|99
|99
|A
|B
|16
|Bicycle Therapeutics Ads
|BCYC
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|239.11
|65
|18
|99
|99
|E
|A-
|17
|Bluelinx Holdings Inc
|BXC
|Retail/Whlsle-Bldg Prds
|227.27
|96
|42
|99
|99
|B
|A-
|18
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG
|Retail/Whlsle-Jewelry
|219.14
|94
|67
|97
|87
|B
|C+
|19
|Biontech Se Ads
|BNTX
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|216.24
|78
|68
|98
|98
|B
|D+
|20
|United Natural Foods Inc
|UNFI
|Wholesale-Food
|207.33
|84
|64
|98
|99
|C
|B+
|21
|Matador Resources Co
|MTDR
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|206.14
|93
|94
|96
|75
|A
|C-
|22
|Laredo Petroleum Inc
|LPI
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|205.23
|61
|31
|96
|75
|B
|D-
|23
|Thryv Holdings Inc
|THRY
|Comml Svcs-Advertising
|204.67
|95
|98
|98
|94
|C
|A-
|24
|Grid Dynamics Hldgs Cl A
|GDYN
|Computer-Tech Services
|201.35
|99
|97
|99
|99
|B
|C+
|25
|Synaptics Inc
|SYNA
|Elec-Misc Products
|200.32
|98
|89
|99
|99
|A
|B+
|26
|Aspen Aerogels Inc
|ASPN
|Chemicals-Specialty
|198.32
|64
|24
|98
|99
|E
|C
|27
|Denbury Inc
|DEN
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|198.13
|92
|98
|97
|91
|B
|D-
|28
|InMode Ltd
|INMD
|Medical-Systems/Equip
|197.43
|93
|99
|97
|98
|A
|D+
|29
|Metropolitan Bank Hldg
|MCB
|Banks-Northeast
|193.71
|99
|93
|98
|98
|A
|B
|30
|Atlanticus Holdings Corp
|ATLC
|Finance-Consumer Loans
|189.57
|99
|92
|99
|99
|A
|D+
|31
|Boot Barn Holdings Inc
|BOOT
|Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc
|183.79
|96
|99
|99
|99
|A
|D
|32
|Arcbest Corporation
|ARCB
|Transportation-Truck
|180.88
|98
|98
|99
|99
|B
|B-
|33
|Ranpak Holdings Cl A
|PACK
|Containers/Packaging
|179.61
|73
|44
|98
|99
|D
|C
|34
|Devon Energy Corp
|DVN
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|178.62
|84
|68
|98
|92
|B
|C
|35
|Donnelley Financial Sol
|DFIN
|Financial Svcs-Specialty
|177.78
|96
|79
|98
|98
|B
|B-
|36
|Continental Res Inc
|CLR
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|174.6
|81
|68
|96
|75
|C
|B-
|37
|Perficient Inc
|PRFT
|Computer-Tech Services
|171.33
|98
|95
|98
|92
|A
|B-
|38
|Atkore Inc
|ATKR
|Bldg-Constr Prds/Misc
|170.47
|98
|99
|98
|97
|A
|B-
|39
|Calix Inc
|CALX
|Telecom Svcs-Cable/Satl
|168.72
|79
|40
|99
|99
|B
|B+
|40
|Green Plains Inc
|GPRE
|Energy-Alternative/Other
|163.93
|70
|23
|95
|91
|D
|B-
|41
|Sitime Corporation
|SITM
|Elec-Semicondctor Fablss
|161.36
|99
|72
|99
|99
|A
|B+
|42
|Whiting Petroleum Corp
|WLL
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|158.72
|84
|68
|97
|91
|C
|C-
|45
|Alcoa Corporation
|AA
|Mining-Metal Ores
|158.39
|92
|68
|98
|99
|C
|A-
|44
|Alpha & Omega Semicondtr
|AOSL
|Elec-Semicondctor Fablss
|156.18
|99
|98
|99
|99
|A
|A
|46
|Axcelis Technologies Inc
|ACLS
|Elec-Semiconductor Equip
|156.04
|99
|91
|98
|93
|B
|A-
|46
|Skyline Champion Corp
|SKY
|Bldg-Mobile/Mfg & Rv
|155.27
|98
|99
|98
|99
|A
|E
|47
|Tata Motors Ltd Ads
|TTM
|Auto Manufacturers
|154.68
|73
|11
|98
|97
|D
|B-
|48
|Golden Entertainment Inc
|GDEN
|Leisure-Gaming/Equip
|154.05
|83
|68
|97
|99
|D
|B-
|49
|Global-E Online Ltd
|GLBE
|Computer Sftwr-Enterprse
|154
|58
|5
|97
|99
|C
|D
|50
|Civitas Resources Inc
|CIVI
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|153.34
|87
|97
|95
|70
|A
|E
|51
|Asana Inc Class A
|ASAN
|Computer Sftwr-Enterprse
|152.28
|49
|23
|97
|99
|C-
|52
|Movado Group Inc
|MOV
|Retail/Whlsle-Jewelry
|151.68
|92
|66
|97
|87
|C
|B
|53
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc
|EGLE
|Transportation-Ship
|151.64
|84
|68
|93
|75
|C
|D
|54
|Joint Corp
|JYNT
|Medical-Services
|150.15
|68
|57
|86
|88
|A
|E
|55
|Triumph Bancorp Inc
|TBK
|Banks-West/Southwest
|145.27
|92
|86
|97
|99
|B
|D-
|56
|Moderna Inc
|MRNA
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|143.11
|64
|68
|94
|94
|C
|E
|57
|Fortinet Inc
|FTNT
|Computer Sftwr-Security
|141.97
|98
|91
|98
|95
|A
|C+
|58
|Signature Bank
|SBNY
|Banks-Northeast
|139.09
|98
|83
|96
|97
|B
|B-
|59
|P D C Energy Inc
|PDCE
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|137.6
|79
|73
|94
|61
|C
|D-
|60
|Advansix Inc
|ASIX
|Chemicals-Plastics
|136.37
|94
|81
|97
|99
|B
|B-
|61
|Encore Wire Corp
|WIRE
|Electrical-Power/Equipmt
|136.26
|99
|99
|99
|99
|A
|B+
|62
|Herc Holdings Inc
|HRI
|Comml Svcs-Leasing
|135.73
|97
|99
|95
|88
|B
|D+
|63
|Ovintiv Inc
|OVV
|Oil&Gas-Intl Expl&Prod
|134.68
|85
|80
|94
|82
|C
|D+
|64
|Taskus Inc Class A
|TASK
|Computer-Tech Services
|134.6
|97
|97
|94
|85
|A
|D-
|65
|Olin Corp
|OLN
|Chemicals-Specialty
|134.2
|82
|68
|96
|98
|D
|D
|66
|Red Rock Resorts Cl A
|RRR
|Leisure-Gaming/Equip
|133.51
|85
|69
|97
|99
|C
|B+
|67
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|BBWI
|Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc
|132.54
|64
|69
|95
|89
|C
|68
|Lithium Americas Corp
|LAC
|Mining-Metal Ores
|132.03
|57
|2
|98
|99
|B-
|69
|Gladstone Land Corp
|LAND
|Finance-Property REIT
|130.6
|86
|16
|98
|99
|C
|A
|70
|Roblox Corporation Cl A
|RBLX
|Computer Sftwr-Gaming
|129.3
|62
|30
|94
|99
|B
|C-
|71
|Montrose Environmentl Gp
|MEG
|Pollution Control
|127.75
|73
|31
|96
|93
|D
|D+
|72
|B Riley Financial Inc
|RILY
|Finance-Invest Bnk/Bkrs
|127.69
|94
|68
|98
|99
|A
|C+
|73
|Amerant Bancorp Inc Cl A
|AMTB
|Banks-Southeast
|127.3
|82
|68
|98
|99
|E
|B+
|74
|Nvidia Corp
|NVDA
|Elec-Semicondctor Fablss
|125.29
|99
|97
|98
|93
|A
|D+
|75
|Verso Corporation Cl A
|VRS
|Paper & Paper Products
|124.79
|81
|68
|98
|94
|E
|C+
|76
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|FANG
|Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod
|122.83
|94
|96
|95
|70
|A
|D
|77
|Dutch Bros Inc Cl A
|BROS
|Retail-Restaurants
|121.3
|80
|66
|93
|88
|C
|B-
|78
|Ambarella Inc
|AMBA
|Elec-Semicondctor Fablss
|120.96
|98
|63
|98
|93
|B
|C+
|79
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc
|CLDX
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|120.55
|51
|21
|92
|92
|D
|B-
|80
|Cytokinetics Inc
|CYTK
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|119.35
|57
|6
|98
|98
|E
|A-
|81
|Endava Plc Cl A Ads
|DAVA
|Computer-Tech Services
|118.79
|98
|99
|97
|90
|A
|B+
|82
|Intellia Therapeutics
|NTLA
|Medical-Biomed/Biotech
|117.35
|41
|4
|90
|92
|E
|B
|83
|Tfi International Inc
|TFII
|Transportation-Truck
|117.35
|97
|94
|95
|68
|A
|E
|84
|Murphy Oil Corp
|MUR
|Oil&Gas-Intl Expl&Prod
|115.79
|79
|68
|94
|82
|D
|C
|85
|Centrus Energy Corp Cl A
|LEU
|Energy-Alternative/Other
|115.78
|64
|41
|98
|99
|D-
|86
|Nucor Corp
|NUE
|Steel-Producers
|114.61
|98
|96
|95
|88
|A
|B
|87
|Lantheus Holdings Inc
|LNTH
|Medical-Products
|114.16
|82
|54
|95
|99
|B
|A-
|88
|Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
|DKS
|Retail-Leisure Products
|114.06
|95
|92
|93
|71
|A
|D-
|89
|Plymouth Industrial Reit
|PLYM
|Finance-Property REIT
|113.33
|84
|39
|98
|99
|D
|B
|90
|Genesco Inc
|GCO
|Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc
|113.26
|76
|69
|94
|83
|C
|C-
|91
|Onto Innovation Inc
|ONTO
|Elec-Semiconductor Equip
|112.89
|99
|95
|97
|90
|A
|B+
|93
|Impinj Inc
|PI
|Elec-Semiconductor Mfg
|111.85
|94
|56
|98
|97
|D
|A
|93
|Confluent Inc Class A
|CFLT
|Computer Sftwr-Database
|111.8
|64
|2
|97
|96
|D
|D
|94
|Academy Sports & Outdoor
|ASO
|Retail-Leisure Products
|111.77
|95
|94
|94
|78
|A
|D-
|95
|Servisfirst Bancshares
|SFBS
|Banks-Southeast
|110.82
|92
|90
|95
|96
|A
|C
|96
|Louisiana Pacific Corp
|LPX
|Bldg-Wood Prds
|110.79
|99
|98
|96
|99
|A
|B
|97
|Builders Firstsource Inc
|BLDR
|Bldg-Constr Prds/Misc
|110.02
|99
|99
|98
|97
|A
|B+
|98
|Camtek Ltd
|CAMT
|Elec-Scientific/Msrng
|109.95
|99
|99
|95
|92
|A
|B-
|99
|Gartner Inc
|IT
|Comml Svcs-Market Rsrch
|108.86
|99
|97
|96
|99
|A
|C-
|100
|Arch Resources Inc
|ARCH
|Energy-Coal
|108.64
|84
|68
|97
|57
|E
|C-
