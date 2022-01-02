100 Best Stocks Of 2021: See Who Joins Moderna And BioNTech

The top 100 companies in 2021 reflect the gains in diverse sectors as the economy recovered from Covid-19’s initial jolt. Among the best stocks of the year, biotech and medical companies feature prominently, but so do financial, energy, retail, software and chip stocks.

Names like BioNTech (BTNX), Moderna (MRNA), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Upstart (UPST), and Boot Barn (BOOT) all made the cut. And despite the collapse of several meme stocks later in the year, GameStop (GME) and Roblox (RBLX) still made the list.

All companies featured have an average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares or more and were priced at $12 or higher at the start of the year. Closed-end funds excluded. Prices and other data shown are as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Rank Company Ticker Industry 2021 Price % Chg Comp Rtg EPS Rtg Rel Str Grp RS SMR Rtg Acc/Dis 1 Gamestop Corp GME Retail-Consumer Elec 687.63 44 10 99 99 E B- 2 Veritiv Corporation VRTV Paper & Paper Products 489.56 85 68 99 99 D C- 3 Avis Budget Group Inc CAR Leisure-Services 455.95 75 72 99 99 D C 4 Prothena Corp plc PRTA Medical-Biomed/Biotech 311.32 73 68 98 98 D B- 5 Apollo Medical Holdings AMEH Medical-Managed Care 302.19 88 88 99 99 B C- 6 ZIM Integ Shipping Svcs ZIM Transportation-Ship 292.4 98 84 99 99 A D+ 7 Dillards Inc Class A DDS Retail-Department Stores 288.61 85 68 99 99 C D+ 8 Upstart Holdings Inc UPST Finance-Consumer Loans 271.29 84 70 96 80 A E 9 Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI Banks-Northeast 259.57 99 93 99 99 A B- 10 Callon Petroleum Co CPE Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 259.04 89 89 97 91 A D 11 I D T Corporation Cl B IDT Telecom Svcs-Integrated 257.28 61 48 98 99 B E 12 Danaos Corporation DAC Transportation-Ship 248.34 94 73 97 89 A C+ 13 Inotiv Inc NOTV Medical-Research Eqp/Svc 242.03 90 68 99 99 A D- 14 Clearfield Inc CLFD Telecom-Fiber Optics 241.5 99 93 99 99 A A- 15 Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 239.96 92 75 99 99 A B 16 Bicycle Therapeutics Ads BCYC Medical-Biomed/Biotech 239.11 65 18 99 99 E A- 17 Bluelinx Holdings Inc BXC Retail/Whlsle-Bldg Prds 227.27 96 42 99 99 B A- 18 Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG Retail/Whlsle-Jewelry 219.14 94 67 97 87 B C+ 19 Biontech Se Ads BNTX Medical-Biomed/Biotech 216.24 78 68 98 98 B D+ 20 United Natural Foods Inc UNFI Wholesale-Food 207.33 84 64 98 99 C B+ 21 Matador Resources Co MTDR Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 206.14 93 94 96 75 A C- 22 Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 205.23 61 31 96 75 B D- 23 Thryv Holdings Inc THRY Comml Svcs-Advertising 204.67 95 98 98 94 C A- 24 Grid Dynamics Hldgs Cl A GDYN Computer-Tech Services 201.35 99 97 99 99 B C+ 25 Synaptics Inc SYNA Elec-Misc Products 200.32 98 89 99 99 A B+ 26 Aspen Aerogels Inc ASPN Chemicals-Specialty 198.32 64 24 98 99 E C 27 Denbury Inc DEN Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 198.13 92 98 97 91 B D- 28 InMode Ltd INMD Medical-Systems/Equip 197.43 93 99 97 98 A D+ 29 Metropolitan Bank Hldg MCB Banks-Northeast 193.71 99 93 98 98 A B 30 Atlanticus Holdings Corp ATLC Finance-Consumer Loans 189.57 99 92 99 99 A D+ 31 Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc 183.79 96 99 99 99 A D 32 Arcbest Corporation ARCB Transportation-Truck 180.88 98 98 99 99 B B- 33 Ranpak Holdings Cl A PACK Containers/Packaging 179.61 73 44 98 99 D C 34 Devon Energy Corp DVN Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 178.62 84 68 98 92 B C 35 Donnelley Financial Sol DFIN Financial Svcs-Specialty 177.78 96 79 98 98 B B- 36 Continental Res Inc CLR Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 174.6 81 68 96 75 C B- 37 Perficient Inc PRFT Computer-Tech Services 171.33 98 95 98 92 A B- 38 Atkore Inc ATKR Bldg-Constr Prds/Misc 170.47 98 99 98 97 A B- 39 Calix Inc CALX Telecom Svcs-Cable/Satl 168.72 79 40 99 99 B B+ 40 Green Plains Inc GPRE Energy-Alternative/Other 163.93 70 23 95 91 D B- 41 Sitime Corporation SITM Elec-Semicondctor Fablss 161.36 99 72 99 99 A B+ 42 Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 158.72 84 68 97 91 C C- 45 Alcoa Corporation AA Mining-Metal Ores 158.39 92 68 98 99 C A- 44 Alpha & Omega Semicondtr AOSL Elec-Semicondctor Fablss 156.18 99 98 99 99 A A 46 Axcelis Technologies Inc ACLS Elec-Semiconductor Equip 156.04 99 91 98 93 B A- 46 Skyline Champion Corp SKY Bldg-Mobile/Mfg & Rv 155.27 98 99 98 99 A E 47 Tata Motors Ltd Ads TTM Auto Manufacturers 154.68 73 11 98 97 D B- 48 Golden Entertainment Inc GDEN Leisure-Gaming/Equip 154.05 83 68 97 99 D B- 49 Global-E Online Ltd GLBE Computer Sftwr-Enterprse 154 58 5 97 99 C D 50 Civitas Resources Inc CIVI Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 153.34 87 97 95 70 A E 51 Asana Inc Class A ASAN Computer Sftwr-Enterprse 152.28 49 23 97 99 C- 52 Movado Group Inc MOV Retail/Whlsle-Jewelry 151.68 92 66 97 87 C B 53 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc EGLE Transportation-Ship 151.64 84 68 93 75 C D 54 Joint Corp JYNT Medical-Services 150.15 68 57 86 88 A E 55 Triumph Bancorp Inc TBK Banks-West/Southwest 145.27 92 86 97 99 B D- 56 Moderna Inc MRNA Medical-Biomed/Biotech 143.11 64 68 94 94 C E 57 Fortinet Inc FTNT Computer Sftwr-Security 141.97 98 91 98 95 A C+ 58 Signature Bank SBNY Banks-Northeast 139.09 98 83 96 97 B B- 59 P D C Energy Inc PDCE Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 137.6 79 73 94 61 C D- 60 Advansix Inc ASIX Chemicals-Plastics 136.37 94 81 97 99 B B- 61 Encore Wire Corp WIRE Electrical-Power/Equipmt 136.26 99 99 99 99 A B+ 62 Herc Holdings Inc HRI Comml Svcs-Leasing 135.73 97 99 95 88 B D+ 63 Ovintiv Inc OVV Oil&Gas-Intl Expl&Prod 134.68 85 80 94 82 C D+ 64 Taskus Inc Class A TASK Computer-Tech Services 134.6 97 97 94 85 A D- 65 Olin Corp OLN Chemicals-Specialty 134.2 82 68 96 98 D D 66 Red Rock Resorts Cl A RRR Leisure-Gaming/Equip 133.51 85 69 97 99 C B+ 67 Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc 132.54 64 69 95 89 C 68 Lithium Americas Corp LAC Mining-Metal Ores 132.03 57 2 98 99 B- 69 Gladstone Land Corp LAND Finance-Property REIT 130.6 86 16 98 99 C A 70 Roblox Corporation Cl A RBLX Computer Sftwr-Gaming 129.3 62 30 94 99 B C- 71 Montrose Environmentl Gp MEG Pollution Control 127.75 73 31 96 93 D D+ 72 B Riley Financial Inc RILY Finance-Invest Bnk/Bkrs 127.69 94 68 98 99 A C+ 73 Amerant Bancorp Inc Cl A AMTB Banks-Southeast 127.3 82 68 98 99 E B+ 74 Nvidia Corp NVDA Elec-Semicondctor Fablss 125.29 99 97 98 93 A D+ 75 Verso Corporation Cl A VRS Paper & Paper Products 124.79 81 68 98 94 E C+ 76 Diamondback Energy Inc FANG Oil&Gas-U S Expl&Prod 122.83 94 96 95 70 A D 77 Dutch Bros Inc Cl A BROS Retail-Restaurants 121.3 80 66 93 88 C B- 78 Ambarella Inc AMBA Elec-Semicondctor Fablss 120.96 98 63 98 93 B C+ 79 Celldex Therapeutics Inc CLDX Medical-Biomed/Biotech 120.55 51 21 92 92 D B- 80 Cytokinetics Inc CYTK Medical-Biomed/Biotech 119.35 57 6 98 98 E A- 81 Endava Plc Cl A Ads DAVA Computer-Tech Services 118.79 98 99 97 90 A B+ 82 Intellia Therapeutics NTLA Medical-Biomed/Biotech 117.35 41 4 90 92 E B 83 Tfi International Inc TFII Transportation-Truck 117.35 97 94 95 68 A E 84 Murphy Oil Corp MUR Oil&Gas-Intl Expl&Prod 115.79 79 68 94 82 D C 85 Centrus Energy Corp Cl A LEU Energy-Alternative/Other 115.78 64 41 98 99 D- 86 Nucor Corp NUE Steel-Producers 114.61 98 96 95 88 A B 87 Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH Medical-Products 114.16 82 54 95 99 B A- 88 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc DKS Retail-Leisure Products 114.06 95 92 93 71 A D- 89 Plymouth Industrial Reit PLYM Finance-Property REIT 113.33 84 39 98 99 D B 90 Genesco Inc GCO Retail-Apparel/Shoes/Acc 113.26 76 69 94 83 C C- 91 Onto Innovation Inc ONTO Elec-Semiconductor Equip 112.89 99 95 97 90 A B+ 93 Impinj Inc PI Elec-Semiconductor Mfg 111.85 94 56 98 97 D A 93 Confluent Inc Class A CFLT Computer Sftwr-Database 111.8 64 2 97 96 D D 94 Academy Sports & Outdoor ASO Retail-Leisure Products 111.77 95 94 94 78 A D- 95 Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS Banks-Southeast 110.82 92 90 95 96 A C 96 Louisiana Pacific Corp LPX Bldg-Wood Prds 110.79 99 98 96 99 A B 97 Builders Firstsource Inc BLDR Bldg-Constr Prds/Misc 110.02 99 99 98 97 A B+ 98 Camtek Ltd CAMT Elec-Scientific/Msrng 109.95 99 99 95 92 A B- 99 Gartner Inc IT Comml Svcs-Market Rsrch 108.86 99 97 96 99 A C- 100 Arch Resources Inc ARCH Energy-Coal 108.64 84 68 97 57 E C-

