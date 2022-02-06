10-year-old dies in a murder-suicide at a Lexington home, officials say

Loved ones cried together outside a North Upper Street home Sunday afternoon as the Fayette County coroner and dozens of city police, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other officials showed up to investigate a murder-suicide that left two people dead, according to Lexington police.

Tyrus Lathem, 22, and Landon Hayes, 10, died in the shooting, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Police were originally called to the 500 block of North Upper Street for shots fired but found the two people dead inside the house when they arrived, Lexington police Lt. Dan Truex said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how the incident unfolded, Truex said.

“I don’t believe that we’re ever going to know exactly what happened,” Truex said, because the two individuals primarily involved have both died.

Truex said a third person was in the home but not involved in the shooting.

As family members grieved outside the home Sunday, officials called in local chaplains to comfort and pray with the family and with first responders.

The city also called in other local resources to try to help loved ones.