10-year-old boy dies after fight with another child at California trampoline park

A 10-year-old boy died four days after he lost consciousness while fighting another child at a trampoline park in California last week, according to police.

The boy, identified by police as Anthony Duran, had been playing basketball with friends at the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Merced around 5 p.m. on April 13 when a physical fight broke out between Duran and another child, according to KFSN.

Duran collapsed and all the other children ran away. Bystanders immediately began performing CPR until first responders arrived, the outlet reported.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Monday, the Merced Police Department announced.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, cops said.

Police confirmed they have surveillance video of the incident and have interviewed 35 witnesses, including staff, parents, and children during their investigation.





10-year-old Anthony Duran became unconscious after a “brief physical altercation” with another child. Nelli Ann/Facebook

The other child involved in the altercation has also been identified and police have been in contact with their parents.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case with police to determine if any charges will be filed.