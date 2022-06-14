10-year-old boy dead, father and other family member missing in drainage ditch tragedy

A child has died and his father and another man are missing after they were swept into a Milwaukee drainage ditch Tuesday when severe thunderstorms hit the midwest and parts of the south, authorities said.

The family said the ten-year-old boy, identified as Mouhammad Arman Rashidullah was playing ball with his father when he fell into the ditch. The boy’s father jumped in after him, along with another adult family member and a good samaritan, according to WDJT.

Rashidullah would have turned 11 on July 4, and the search for his father and the other man is still ongoing, CBS News reported.

“It’s clearly understood by all here that this is a horrible day, but it’s not going to ever be as horrible as it is for the family that you see there. I ask that you respect their sorrow and their privacy,” said Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski.

Rescuers jumped into the drainage ditch amid heavy rains and high winds on Monday in an attempt to rescue the 10-year-old and the two men — aged 34 and 37. The search continued on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department dive rescue team set up a raft on their way to a drainage ditch in their search for two missing men. Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

Mouhammad Arman Rashidullah was only 10-years-old. Family photo

Rashidullah was playing ball with his father when he fell into a drainage ditch. Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

Firefighters are concentrating their search on three connected tunnels that feed water into the Kinnickinnic River, rescuers sent a drone into the tunnels Monday evening but declined to enter themselves due to unsafe conditions.

“The water was swift and it was deep, and it went into a tunnel. In that tunnel, we have no idea what was going on in that tunnel, and so it was hard for us to put people in there to go through the tunnel. But we will be here first daylight to try to go through the tunnel if the conditions present themselves.” Assistant Fire Chief DeWayne Smoots said Monday.

Police say that the child and men all knew each other, but did not elaborate further.

The storms caused massive damage in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan Ohio and other states. More than 400,000 electric customers were left without power as of Tuesday afternoon as a result of the storms.

