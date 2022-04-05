10 Yankees storylines to watch as 2022 MLB season begins

Aaron Judge Josh Donaldson Joey Gallo Aaron Boone treated art in front of Yankee Stadium facade

First off, I know we’re all just happy there will be a Yankees season. That anxious, suspenseful period of stalled negotiations and both sides not seeing eye to eye was painstaking to say the least.

But, here we are. The Yanks might not have made the big splash in free agency, but they certainly made additions they believe can help them reach the postseason and find that 28th title. However, looking at the competition in their division, it’s going to be a very long and very exciting season to watch.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 10 storylines to watch as the season begins…

1. How will Toronto vaccine mandate create issues?

The Yankees won’t be impacted anymore by the NYC COVID vaccine rules, but unvaccinated players will still face issues on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays, a team expected to be in the running for a World Series title.

Will that mandate change down the road? Potentially. But, as of now, that May 2-4 series might not feature some key members of the team. And what if it’s a close race during the Sept. 26-28 series and the mandate is still there? No one can know until it happens. But it’s an issue right now as things currently stand.

It’s a different situation, but could Donaldson’s arrival with the Yanks be just like Giancarlo Stanton’s when he was traded here? Fans and experts alike were a bit confused when Donaldson was the big move GM Brian Cashman made post-lockout, and with that, expectations are immediately raised.

He’ll be making $25 million this season and Yankee fans know that. Of course, this game can be troublesome over 162 games, but if Donaldson doesn’t perform, he’s going to hear it. And that might affect him like it did Stanton, Joey Gallo, and others before them.

3. Which starter is going to step up?

After the AL Wild Card Game, it’s safe to say Gerrit Cole knows exactly what he needs to do in 2022. He’s also one of the best pitchers in baseball. But right now, there really isn’t a true No. 2 sitting behind him.

So there needs to be someone to step up and assume that role, whether it’s Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery or someone else. If not, Cash is going to have to make a deadline move or just pray his lineup can make up for it. We’ve seen how far a good rotation can go in the postseason – it’s almost a necessity at this point with how potent lineups are around the league.

4. Will Aaron Judge see free agency?

Camp is about to break and Judge doesn’t have a deal. So … will he really not sign an extension during the season?

Players like to say that they want to get a deal done before Opening Day, or they won’t be discussing anything so they can focus on the season. We’ll see what ultimately happens with Judge.

5. Will Joey Gallo turn it around?

Yankee fans can’t really forget how Gallo did when he was acquired at the deadline. He slashed .160/.303/.404 with a .707 OPS. That just can’t happen in 2022.

Maybe it was the jitters of coming over to the Bronx and expecting to jolt the lineup. But Gallo has now had an entire offseason to reflect and collect himself before his contract year in ’22. The Yanks would love the All-Star .253/.389/.598 production he had in 2019, but honestly, they’ll just take him being productive and not striking out as much as he did when he came over (88 times in 58 games).

Keep a close eye on this one. Chapman’s control issues, which came right after the league cracked down on sticky substances for pitchers, were apparent and caused Aaron Boone to think carefully at the end of games. That’s obviously not want you want for your closer, but Chapman is that guy for the Yanks and will start the season in that role.

Will he have a short leash? Potentially. Jonathan Loaisiga had a great 2021 and proved his triple-digit fastball can work in high-leverage situations.

Jun 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Higgy knew that when Cole was set to touch the bump that he would be the one behind the plate. Other than that, it was normally Gary Sanchez’s job.

But the Yanks traded The Kraken to the Minnesota Twins, so they’re trusting that he’s the right man for the job – at least for now. New York is thinking defensively here – Ben Rortvedt also fits that bill – and Higashioka has some pop in his bat, which he showed this spring while mashing seven homers to lead the team in that category.

The main goal, though, is making sure he’s a brick wall behind the plate and every pitcher is comfortable with him there. Accomplish that and there shouldn’t be anything to complain about.

It’s only a much-appreciated added bonus if he can carry that scorching hot bat over to the regular season.

8. How will Aaron Hicks’ comeback go?

Cameron Maybin said on a recent broadcast that Hicks is in the best shape he’s ever seen him. That’s all well and good, but what can we really expect from the starting center fielder?

Cashman said during the offseason that center field was an area the team needed to look at, which basically told everyone Hicks isn’t trusted 100 percent to be on the field. But considering his switch bat, and that he’s the most natural center fielder on the squad right now, he’s still a vital piece.

A Hicks comeback, which would mean he can stay on the field most nights with quality at-bats and superb defense, would be a huge jolt to this lineup. And frankly, it would also be a sigh of relief considering he’s under contract for the next four seasons with a club option in 2026.

9. How will Yanks fare in tough AL East?

This might go without saying at this point, but the AL East might be the toughest division in baseball this year. There are four legit title contenders among the five (sorry, Orioles), and they’ve only gotten better this offseason. Look at the Blue Jays picking up Kevin Gausman, trading for Matt Chapman, and having their core set with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer.

The Boston Red Sox just got Trevor Story to add some pop to their already-potent lineup that has Rafael Devers, Kike Hernandez, J.D. Martinez and many others. And then there’s the Tampa Bay Rays, who feature some of the best young players in the game in their lineup like Wander Franco, as well as a stacked rotation and bullpen when healthy.

The division winner will need to be consistent, with some clutch hitting and pitching. Are the Yankees up for that? Time will tell. But just know, when the season starts coming to a close, these series might resemble early postseason bouts. And they could make or break the Yanks’ chances at claiming a playoff berth. Just look at what happened to the Jays last season after winning 91 games…

10. Can Aaron Boone lead this team to a World Series?

The Yanks certainly believe he can, which is why he was given a three-year extension. Some fans, though, wanted a fresh face leading the team. But you can’t knock how much this Yankees squad loves Boone running the show each and every night, and the team was willing to keep that alive.

They do so with the heavy expectation that he’s going to get them back to the World Series. Again, as tough as this division is, that’s not going to be an easy task for Boone. He managed his way through a turbulent 2021 season to have the Yanks sneak their way into a Wild Card spot. Can he do more this time around with a new staff?