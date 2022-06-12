10 Top Women CEOs

Fortune 500 Rank CEO Company Fortune 500 Rank in 2021 Karen Lynch CVS Health 4 Rosalind Brewer Walgreens Boots Alliance 18 Gail Boudreaux Anthem 20 Mary Barra General Motors 25 Carol Tomé United Parcel Service 34 Jane Fraser Citigroup 44 Corie Barry Best Buy 68 Tricia Griffith Progressive 79 Thasunda Brown Duckett TIAA 90 Safra Catz Oracle 91

Source: Fortune

4. Mary Barra

CEO, General Motors (GM)

Ranking third, Barra is the first female CEO of General Motors and pretty much the first for a major automobile company in the United States. She slid into the driver’s seat at GM in January 2014, taking over from Daniel Akerson, the man credited for turning the company profitable after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2011.

Barra is leading the charge for GM to transition to electric vehicles by 2035. She ranked fifth on Fortune’s 2021 Most Powerful Women list and fourth on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World 2021.

5. Carol Tomé

CEO, United Parcel Service (UPS)

Tomé came out of retirement to take the helm of UPS in June 2020. She retired as chief financial officer (CFO) of Home Depot in 2019. Tomé is the first female CEO at UPS and the first UPS CEO who wasn’t promoted from within.

During the first 100 days as CEO, she prioritized planning the logistics for the 2020 holiday season and ultimately the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine. Throughout the pandemic, UPS has been an essential service. She is listed on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World 2021 and Fortune’s 2021 Most Powerful Women lists.

6. Jane Fraser

7 . Corie Barry

CEO, Best Buy (BBY)

Barry was named CEO of Best Buy in 2019 at the age of 44. She was the youngest CEO of a Fortune 100 company at the time. Previously, Barry held positions including chief financial and strategic transformation officer and CFO. Barry joined Best Buy in 1999.

In terms of career advice, Barry says, “Have those uncomfortable moments. Because my strong personal belief is it is those moments that cause you to grow the most yourself, but that also differentiate you the most in your career.” Barry ranked 13th among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women of 2021.

8 . Tricia Griffith

CEO, Progressive (PGR)

In 2016, Griffith was named CEO of Progressive, after prior roles as Personal Lines COO and chief human resources officer. Progressive, a property and casualty insurance firm, reported more than $47 billion in revenue in 2021.

Under Griffith’s leadership, Progressive is a top-rated company in diversity and inclusion. More than 20% of management are minorities, 45% of management roles are held by women, and there is no gender pay gap. Griffith ranks 51st among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021 and 21st among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women of 2021.

9. Thasunda Brown Duckett

CEO, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Retirement and investment manager TIAA named Duckett its CEO in February 2021. TIAA has more than $1 trillion in assets under management. Like Brewer, she is among a handful of Black women CEOs to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Duckett succeeded Roger W. Ferguson Jr., who was one of only five Black CEOs in the Fortune 500 before retiring. Prior to TIAA, she was CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. Duckett is ranked 45th among Fortune’s 2021 Most Powerful Women and 45th among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021.

9% The percentage of Fortune 500 company CEOs who were women as of May 2022.

10. Safra Catz

CEO, Oracle (ORCL)

Former Oracle CFO Catz was appointed as one of two company CEOs in 2014 after Lawrence Ellison stepped down from the position. Following the death of co-CEO Mark Hurd, Catz became the sole CEO in 2019.

Under her leadership, the tech giant has pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy, completing more than 130 acquisitions. She is listed on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women 2021 list and two Forbes lists: 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021 and America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

Who is the most famous woman chief executive officer (CEO)? Karen Lynch, chief executive officer (CEO) of CVS Health, runs the fourth-largest Fortune 500 company, with more than $292 billion in revenue in 2021. Along with Lynch, Rosalind Brewer is at the helm of Walgreen Boots Alliance, the 18th-largest Fortune 500 company, and Mary Barra, who is CEO of General Motors.

How many CEOs are women? As of May 2022, 44 women were CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, or roughly 9% of the total. Two CEOs are Black women, one CEO is transgender, and one CEO sits within the top five largest companies overall. It marked a record year for women in the highest-ranking corporate role.

Which companies have women CEOs? As of May 2022, the largest Fortune 500 companies with women CEOs include CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, General Motors, Anthem, Citigroup, United Parcel Service, Best Buy, Progressive, TIAA, and Oracle.