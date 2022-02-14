10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition.

Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500

SPX

that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields. They’re all highly rated by analysts.

Value’s comeback

Growth stocks — those of companies increasing sales rapidly that tend to trade high relative to earnings estimates — were at the forefront of the bull market, which has arguably ended as investors prepare for an expected cycle of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation.

The $24 billion iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

IVE

tracks the S&P 500 Value Index, which includes a subset of the full S&P 500, scored by price-to-earnings, price-to-book-value and price-to-sales ratios.

IVE has pulled back 2% this year through Feb. 11, compared with a 12% decline for the $35 billion iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

IVW.

A 10-year chart for the ETFs tells a different story:



FactSet





Growth has shined over the past decade, which has mainly been a period of rapid growth for technology companies, reflected in high valuations to earnings.

But maybe things really are different now. It has been 40 years since inflation has been this high, and the Federal Reserve’s expected policy change can alter the stock market’s dynamics for years.

This year’s decline in stock prices — especially the 11% pullback for the S&P 500 information technology sector — has moved some companies into the value camp, as you can see in the following screen.

Tech value stock screen

Analysts at Jefferies did their own screen for value stocks among the entire S&P 500 and discussed their results in a report to clients on Feb. 11. The Jefferies screen made use of the firm’s own ratings and estimates.

The Jefferies analysts confined their list to stocks their own firm rated “buy” and which also met these criteria:

A forward price-to-earnings ratio lower than the S&P 500 average for that sector.

A forward free cash flow yield higher than the S&P 500 average for that sector. A company’s free cash flow is its remaining cash flow after capital expenditures. It is money that can be used for expansion, to increase dividend payouts for for stock repurchases, which can reduce the share count and boost earnings per share. A company’s forward free cash flow yield is its free-cash-flow-per-share estimate for the next 12 months divided by the current share price.

For a tech value screen using consensus estimates among analysts of brokerage firms polled by FactSet, we incorporated the above for the 76 companies in the S&P 500 information technology sector and expanded the list by adding tech-oriented companies that have been placed in other sectors by S&P Dow Jones Indices. These include video game developers, Google holding company Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL

GOOG,

Facebook holding company Meta Platforms Inc.

FB

and Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN.

This brought our initial S&P 500 tech list to 83 companies.

The average forward P/E ratio for this group of 83 companies was 28.1, while the average forward FCF yield was 4.54%. Among the 83 companies, 10 rated “buy” or equivalent by at least 75% of the analysts also met the P/E and FCF yield criteria.

Here they are, sorted by ascending forward P/E ratios:

Company Ticker Forward P/E Forward FCF yield Total return – 2022 through Feb. 11 Total return – 2021 Micron Technology Inc. MU 8.95 6.17% -3.6% 24% Fiserv Inc. MISVF 14.87 6.78% -6.2% -9% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS 15.12 7.11% 2.5% -22% Global Payments Inc. GPN 15.13 7.06% 8.5% -37% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 16.98 5.72% -13.8% 56% Corning Inc. GLW 17.52 5.02% 12.5% 6% Analog Devices Inc. ADI 19.92 4.67% -12.4% 21% Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL 22.50 4.72% -7.3% 65% Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY 23.30 4.77% -3.5% 11% PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL 23.80 5.19% -38.9% -19% Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers for more about each company.

In case you are wondering, Apple Inc.

AAPL

just missed the cut. The stocks’s forward P/E was 26.9, but its forward FCF yield was “only” 4.08%.

Here’s the list again, in the same order, with a summary of analysts’ opinions:

Company Ticker Share “buy” ratings Closing price – Feb. 11 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential Micron Technology Inc. MU 87% $89.76 $113.18 26% Fiserv Inc. FISV 76% $97.40 $129.00 32% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS 76% $111.92 $143.59 28% Global Payments Inc. GPN 86% $146.70 $185.76 27% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 84% $573.42 $697.41 22% Corning Inc. GLW 75% $41.87 $47.38 13% Analog Devices Inc. ADI 77% $153.90 $210.55 37% Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL 96% $2,685.65 $3,479.86 30% Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY 78% $421.44 $533.25 27% PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL 76% $115.29 $188.47 63% Source: FactSet

