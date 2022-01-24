10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

Monday’s stock market rout brings with it a fresh wave of major selling pressure in some of the buzziest names in the market that in part, helped drive equities to records in 2021.

A simple screen for large-cap stocks down more than 10% Monday — using the Yahoo Finance screening tool — shows numerous startling one-day drops.

Here a few names of note:

Affirm Holdings (AFRM): -13% (down 50% year-to-date)

Coinbase (COIN): -12% (-33% year-to-date)

Nio (NIO): -12% (-25% year-to-date)

Rivian (RIVN): -11% (-45% year-to-date)

Block (SQ): -11% (-35% year-to-date)

Airbnb (ABNB): -11% (-16% year-to-date)

Netflix (NFLX): -10% (-41% year-to-date)

Snap (SNAP): -10% (-38% year-to-date)

Moderna (MRNA): -10% (-43% year-to-date)

Xpeng (XPEV): -9% (-25% year-to-date)

There are several ways to decode the action in these now beat-up, once popular names.

One, companies such as Affirm, Coinbase, Nio, and Rivian are defined as high multiple tech stocks of companies with lot of future promise but no profits, yet. The market has been aggressively selling these names this past month as investors bet on lower future returns with interest rates headed higher.

Meanwhile, Netflix is making money — but is a high multiple tech company that just disappointed investors with its latest earnings report and outlook. In this risk-off environment, the market will punish that type of bad news and send similar companies (see move lower in Snap on Monday) down in sympathy.

Netflix stock plunges 23% in intraday trading on Jan. 21, 2022. Here, a NETFLIX logo photographed off an iphone. Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 1/21/22 NETFLIX

To be sure, the sell-off in the above 10 names is indicative of what the broader market is experiencing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average at one point fell more than 860 points in Monday’s session, as traders fretted about the outcome of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Worries on earnings out of Tesla and Apple this week — and the precarious situation between Russia and Ukraine — is also hurting sentiment for stocks.

The S&P 500 slipped into correction early on in the session, defined as a 10% decline from a recent high.

Story continues

“It certainly is a plethora of pain for investors this morning. I would be very hesitant of getting in or adding positions in just about anything before we hear from an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve on Wednesday,” said The Strategic Funds managing director Marc LoPresti on Yahoo Finance Live.

As it stands, the Nasdaq is down 15% so far in 2022, followed by an 11% drop for the S&P 500 and a 8.1% decline for the Dow.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,153, down nearly 30% year-to-date. The benchmark crypto has shed 51% from its Nov. 10 high of around $68,000.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

