10 dream prospect landing spots for fantasy football

I want the Lions to take advantage of the unique opportunity of having a strong roster along with a top-six draft pick and swing for the fences at quarterback. You have a ready-made starter to hold down the fort in Jared Goff and you’ll get a second first-rounder later on to add a rookie who will contribute on Day 1.

It just makes too much sense.

Richardson would be immensely fun whenever he takes the field for Detroit. He’d have a strong offensive line to work with and receivers who won’t let him down every other play like his Florida group did.

You know what will help his “accuracy issues?” Throwing to a wide-open-against-zone-coverage Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot. If Jameson Williams develops into the guy we think he can be in the vertical game, Richardson’s arm can fill the stat sheet for the 2022 first-rounder.

Richardson would get the development time so many believe he needs while in Detroit and would emerge in 2024 with a good offense ready to take the league by storm. He has the chance to be a fantasy league tilter at the quarterback position, in the Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts mold.

Detroit gives him a great chance for the best of both worlds.

There are very few landing spots where the great Bijan Robinson can come in and instantly moonwalk to the top of the depth chart with no intriguing youngster behind him and play in a high-powered offense. The Bengals are one of the few and perhaps the only team that checks both boxes.

By all accounts, the Bengals will ask Joe Mixon to take a pay cut, and release him if he refuses. In this scenario, they can just go ahead and move on without making the request on a veteran back saddled with a legal issue.

We want fantasy backs paired with high-powered efficient passing games. The Bengals certainly count among that class. Cincinnati has also consistently built its offensive line and added road grader Orlando Brown this offseason.

If this dream became a reality, Robinson would be a first-round fantasy pick this season.

Gibbs has consistently drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara, despite being quite a bit lighter, so why not pair him with the head coach who once aggressively traded up for the Saints back? The Broncos don’t have a pick at the moment that would put them in range to take Gibbs. However, Sean Payton has consistently shown he will part with future capital to make sure he gets “his guys.” Kamara is a great, and just one, example of that.

Gibbs would be a natural fit alongside veteran Samaje Perine, who was sold on coming to Denver as part of a multi-back offense. Not only do we not know when Javonte Williams will be back to full speed, but we also don’t know how Payton viewed him even when he was at full strength. Gibbs would be a fit with the head coach’s stylings and give Russell Wilson a strong outlet option to keep the offense moving.

I became more of a fan of Miller the more I saw of him while charting Quentin Johnston’s TCU film. He might only be an early-down banger but he will rip off explosive runs when the holes are blocked.

That’s why I love this Eagles landing spot. Miller has strong cuts and can follow blocks once he gets to the second level. Philly’s front five is uniquely gifted at working backs into space and frankly, it’s just the best rushing ecosystem in the league right now. Some back is going to go on Day 2 or 3 to the Eagles and wind up as a big-time sleeper sitting behind Rashaad Penny for early down carries.

Since I like Miller, I’ll make him the guy here.

There are whispers out there that Johnston could fall out of the first round altogether. The TCU wide receiver may end up better off if he slips to the end of Round 1 at least as there are a bevy of needy teams who also feature a high-end passer.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are among the group.

Johnston has his flaws but some of them may well be correctable. In Kansas City he would not have to be the top target right off the bus but would compete to be a clear starter at receiver. Andy Reid and co. have done wonders designing plays into space for YAC chances over the years and Johnston would give them a unique toy to play with in that area.

Johnston is a bit of a developmental player as a route runner but can still see the field early thanks to those YAC skills. This is a great offensive incubator in which to grow the nuance of a player like this one. In time, I could see Johnston forming an awesome one/two receiver tandem with 2022 second-rounder, Skyy Moore. The two bring different body types and strengths to the position.

I love the fire with which Zay Flowers approaches the wide receiver position. The great part about his prospect profile is you get to see him line up at every position — slot, flanker and X-receiver — on his Boston College film. Despite his small stature, he has the vertical route-running chops and press coverage releases to have a shot to play X in the NFL.

That positional versatility will be quite valuable to Buffalo, as they just straight up need better players behind Stefon Diggs. Flowers would give them multiple options. He could conceivably end up the slot player between Diggs and Gabe Davis. However, if Khalil Shakir has a better offseason than Davis, Flowers could hack it at the other outside spot, sending Davis to the bench and leaving Shakir as the starting slot.

Either way, this landing spot and Flowers’ talent would make him a strong bet to be the best fantasy rookie receiver of 2023.

The Chargers’ tight ends were a mess last season. Gerald Everett is a fine ancillary pass-catcher but shouldn’t be a featured starter at this point in his career. He and every other member of that position were also net negatives as blockers, which hurt the entire run game.

Darnell Washington is a massive figure who brings attitude and pop to the blocking game. Austin Ekeler would immediately appreciate his presence as he looks to boost his 2022 rushing efficiency numbers. Washington would also provide the Chargers with a potential vertical target to rip up the seems. His athletic testing seems to hint at untapped upside in the receiving game and the Chargers need more weapons to stretch out opposing defenses.

Marvin Mims to the Los Angeles Chargers

You thought the Chargers were done adding pass catchers? Think again.

Los Angeles has messed around and added too many high-priced defenders of late. You need to focus on winning your division and slowing down Patrick Mahomes won’t do that. You’ll need to outscore him. Keep stock-piling playmakers.

Marvin Mims is a speed- and separation-based receiver who can really burn down the field. He could line up inside or work as the flanker on the perimeter. That is exactly the dimensions the Chargers desperately need in their passing game. Current third receiver Josh Palmer is a little too same-ish with Mike Williams and that was an issue for the offense often last year. Mims would have the potential to earn playing time and targets right away, even as a situational player.

Run back the old takes: The Packers still need a wide receiver.

Christian Watson broke out to end last year but is still a bit of a limited application player. He wins in the open field as a freaky YAC threat, on crossers and on deep over routes. That’s about it at the moment. Watson can take another step but receivers of this archetype can be volatile and I have my doubts about them as No. 1 wideouts in a passing game.

Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the steady hand and full-field route runner.

JSN has the technical refinement and separation skills to instantly earn the starting flanker role and slide into the slot in 11 personnel packages. He’s such a reliable player and has a pro-ready skill set. The Packers need more credible threats in the passing game to make sure Jordan Love ​​is set up to succeed in his first year as the starter. Smith-Njigba would become his top target in the short to intermediate areas right away and is the type of separator any quarterback would love to throw 120-plus targets to per season.

I knew, three or four routes in, that I was going to be a big Josh Downs fan. He’s a pristine route runner who earns easy separation against man coverage. While his size — 5-foot-9, 171 pounds — is notable, he consistently shows you he can win passes above the rim and get open on vertical routes.

The Panthers added a pair of outside wide receivers in Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark during free agency. Those guys are role players but not true long-term solutions. The 39th overall pick should still be bookmarked for a playmaker to pair with the first overall quarterback selection. Downs would bring juice and separation ability to a WR room that still desperately needs it.

Whether the pick is Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, the Panthers will have a high-end passer who can work the middle of the field with precision. Downs would instantly be that quarterback’s best friend.