10 bold predictions for post-lockout free agency, including Mets and Yankees splashes

Carlos Rodon (White Sox), Matt Olson (A's), and Trevor Story

So let baseball’s version of March Madness begin!

The expected reward all along for lockout-frustrated fans was the frenzy of activity that would result from a new collective bargaining agreement, and that should come to fruition now as teams scramble to get ready for the revised Opening Day in less than a month.

Remember, there are still hundreds of unsigned free agents, including stars such as Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, and Clayton Kershaw, as well as (presumably) former Met Michael Conforto.

Some big market teams like the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox that were quiet pre-lockout figure to move quickly now that new luxury-tax thresholds have been established.

The Mets, of course, made their big splashes before the shutdown, but it will be intriguing to see just how high Steve Cohen is willing to take the payroll, especially after his fellow owners made it clear how much they fear his financial muscle by establishing a new level of penalties at the $290 million payroll mark seemingly specifically for him.

In addition to the free agent signings, there is plenty of potential for trades, making for what should be transaction overload in the next several days.

With that in mind, here are 10 bold predictions for the restart. Enjoy the madness.

Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium.

DODGERS SIGN FREDDIE FREEMAN



It seems clear that somebody connected to Freeman was getting the word out during the lockout that the All-Star first baseman was disenchanted enough with his negotiations with the Atlanta Braves to be serious about signing elsewhere. Maybe it’s just a leverage tactic, but I’ll take the bait and say the Dodgers will pounce and make the native Southern Californian an offer he can’t refuse.

The Yankees have interest as well, but I don’t think Hal Steinbrenner will have an appetite for a bidding war with the Dodgers. LA lost a couple of stars in Corey Seager and Scherzer this winter, so if they want Freeman they’ll go all-out to get him.

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium.

YANKEEES TRADE FOR MATT OLSON

It would seem to be a lot easier just to sign Freeman, if indeed he’s priced himself out of Atlanta. But as I said, I don’t see Steinbrenner outbidding the Dodgers, in part because I think he’d be wary about adding another mega-contract (for a 32-year old player) when he’s going to want to lock up Aaron Judge before free agency next winter.

Turning 28 on March 29, Olson is four years younger than Freeman and equally attractive as a left-handed hitter with a good glove, and he’s two seasons away from free agency. The A’s were asking for top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe in talks before the lockout, but they’re sure to lower the price quickly as they head for a rebuild. And though the Yankees’ farm system isn’t loaded with blue-chippers, they likely have enough quantity to make a deal.

YANKEES SIGN TREVOR STORY TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

The prevailing speculation in the industry now, after the Yanks didn’t even pursue Seager back in November, is that they have enough belief in Volpe to essentially hold the shortstop position open until he’s ready in 2023 (they hope). But would they really settle for a low-cost free agent like Andrelton Simmons as they enter another season in which they’re under huge pressure to win a championship?

Maybe there’s a short-term deal to be made with Story. He’s coming off something of a down year, and there doesn’t appear to be a lot of landing spots for him where he could get a mega-contract. Perhaps $25-$30 million to play in the Bronx for one season is something that works for both parties.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

CUBS SIGN CARLOS CORREA

There’s pressure on Jed Hoyer in Chicago to make a big splash after the Cubs unloaded their core of star players last season. The Cubs may be in something of a rebuild, but it won’t be a teardown, Theo Epstein-style, as they signaled by signing Marcus Stroman to a three-year contract.

At age 27, Correa is young enough to be the superstar they build around, even if it takes a couple of years.

PHILLIES SIGN MICHAEL CONFORTO

There was very little buzz around Conforto’s free agency before the lockout but Scott Boras insisted at the November GM Meetings that his client was in demand, so we’ll see. He’s coming off a down season but people who know Conforto well say he was adversely affected by the analytics overload that came with the change in hitting coaches in Queens last season, to the point where he was overthinking at the plate about pitchers’ tendencies and guessing way too much.

The Mets apparently have moved on but the Phillies are looking for some pop in their outfield and might be willing to take a chance. Conforto has always hit well in Philly. Of course, who doesn’t in that bandbox, but it’s worth noting that he has a career .924 OPS in 53 games in Citizens Bank Park.

Aug 11, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) hits an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

METS TRADE J.D. DAVIS TO A’s FOR LOU TRIVINO

With Eduardo Escobar signed for two years and third base prospects Brett Baty and Mark Vientos on the way, the Mets may be looking to trade Davis, but his poor defense and vulnerability to high-velocity fastballs probably will limit his value.

Trivino could be a nice addition to the Mets’ pen, and the A’s apparently are about to be in sell-off mode. Trivino projects as the A’s closer but he is best at getting right-handers out, having held them to a .196 average in his career, and could be the type of matchup specialist Buck Showalter would be very adept at using in the late innings.

MARINERS SIGN KRIS BRYANT

Bryant obviously would fit nicely with the Mets but indications are they’re more likely to pursue pitching as the restart to free agency begins. Bryant should have a strong market, with his versatility and proven impact bat, but if any team needs a star it’s the Mariners.

The M’s made a push for him at the trade deadline last season and apparently still have plenty of interest. He’d be a nice centerpiece for a team with young talent that should be a contender in 2022.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches in the second inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

DODGERS RE-SIGN CLAYTON KERSHAW

Without Scherzer, and with Trevor Bauer’s status still unclear, the Dodgers figure to find a way to keep the future Hall-of-Famer in LA, even if injuries and age have made him something of a risk, depending on the price.

Perhaps Kershaw could get more money to pitch for his hometown Texas Rangers, but it’s hard to believe he wouldn’t want to finish his storied career with the Dodgers.

BRAVES SIGN KYLE SCHWARBER

I’ll make this contingent on them losing Freeman. In that case they’re going to need a big bat, preferably left-handed, and Schwarber would loom as something of a perfect fit now that the DH is officially in play for the National League.

If not the Braves, perhaps the Washington Nationals would bring Schwarber back after trading him to the Red Sox last season. Either way, he might continue to be a major headache for the Mets.

METS SIGN CARLOS RODON – X

Well, that was quick.

I thought Cohen would send a message to his fellow owners that he won’t be deterred by their efforts to keep him from spending to his heart’s delight. And adding Rodon, the left-hander who pitched like an ace for most of the ’21 season with the Chicago White Sox, to a rotation that already boasts Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would’ve been quite the statement.

But Rodon agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon.