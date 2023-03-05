10 Biggest Trucking Companies

Trucking companies are part of the global transportation sector, specializing in the movement of goods along roads and highways and key players in the supply chain.

Many of the biggest trucking companies provide other forms of transportation, including rail and air, and offer logistics services, which can facilitate faster deliveries at lower costs to a greater variety of destinations.

While U.S. companies dominate our list ranked by 12-month trailing (TTM) revenue, a Japanese company is first. This list is limited to companies that are publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada, either directly or through ADRs. Data is courtesy of YCharts.com and all figures are as of Jan. 11, 2023.

Some of the stocks below are only traded over-the-counter (OTC) in the U.S., not on exchanges. Trading OTC stocks often carries higher trading costs than trading stocks on exchanges. This can lower or even outweigh potential returns.

Key Takeaways Yamato Holdings, a Japan-based holding company, is the biggest trucking company and offers delivery services through its group of companies and subsidiaries.

The biggest trucking companies are headquartered in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Revenue (TTM): $14.7 billion

Net Income (TTM): $437.1 million

Market Cap: $5.6 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -31.4%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Yamato Holdings is a Japan-based holding company that principally offers delivery services through its group of companies and subsidiaries. It provides parcel delivery, logistics management, moving and distribution services, and appliance installation. The company also offers information services, maintenance of trucks and vehicles for transportation companies, and various financial services.

Revenue (TTM): $13.1 billion

Net Income (TTM): $882 million

Market Cap: $4.3 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -47.1%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

XPO is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, moving goods using cutting-edge technology. XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations. XPO’s LTL coverage in North America extends to every US state, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Revenue (TTM): $9.0 billion

Net Income (TTM): $723.8 million

Market Cap: $9.2 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 8.0%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

TFI International is a Canada-based freight transportation and logistics services company focused on service that engages in the pickup, transport, tracking, and delivery of items throughout North America. The company’s Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) segment offers transportation and delivery of smaller loads, while the truckload segment provides expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services.

Revenue (TTM): $7.5 billion

Net Income (TTM): $877.2 million

Market Cap: $8.9 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -3.7%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Knight-Swift Transportation provides truckload transportation and logistics services. Its operations include services on both irregular routes and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border services. Knight-Swift is the industry’s largest full truckload company with an extensive fleet of approximately 19,000 tractors and 58,000 trailers.

Revenue (TTM): $6.6 billion

Net Income (TTM): $481.8 million

Market Cap: $4.4 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -4.5%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Schneider provides transportation and logistics services. The company’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services, and engineering and freight payment services.

Revenue (TTM): $6.2 billion

Net Income (TTM): $1.3 billion

Market Cap: $33.9 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -6.7%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Old Dominion Freight Line is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier. The company provides less-than-truckload shipping of general commodities, including consumer goods, textiles, and capital goods. It also offers truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Revenue (TTM): $5.3 billion

Net Income (TTM): $326.4 million

Market Cap: $1.9 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -20.2%

Exchange: NASDAQ

ArcBest is a holding company engaged in motor carrier transportation and intermodal transportation operations. The company offers national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. It also offers international freight transportation via air, ocean, and ground. Additionally, the company provides premium logistics services as well as roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers.

Revenue (TTM): $5.0 billion

Net Income (TTM): $149.5 million

Market Cap: $1.5 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -33.9%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Seino Holdings is a diversified Japan-based transportation company focused on transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and insurance agency services. It also sells and repairs trucks, passenger cars, and automobile parts. Other businesses include the marketing of fuel and paper products, leasing land, buildings, and truck terminals, and the provision of information and staffing services.

Revenue (TTM): $4.9 billion

Net Income (TTM): $132 million

Market Cap: $2.0 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -19.1%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

RXO is a tech-enabled transportation service leader headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina specializing in truck brokerage. RXO brings together transportation professionals and master technologists to help shippers and carriers move freight efficiently.

Revenue (TTM): $3.2 billion

Net Income (TTM): $257.9 million

Market Cap: $2.7 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -5.4%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Werner Enterprises is a transportation and logistics company. It primarily hauls truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The company’s logistics segment offers non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages. Werner Enterprises operates more than 8,000 trucks and 24,000 trailers.