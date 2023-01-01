10 Biggest Software Companies

Software is so central to the functioning of our technology that it’s impossible to imagine the modern world without all those lines of code instructing machines (and increasingly humans) what to do, when, and often how to do it.

Because software is computer code, it can be reproduced at negligible marginal cost. And software applications are more useful when they’re widely used, making the industry especially prone to large network effects.

As a result, the largest software suppliers have enviable revenue and profit margins. The industry-wide shift to cloud computing and software-as-a-service subscription models has given many leading software suppliers a large base of recurring revenue.

This list is limited to companies with stocks publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada, either directly or through ADRs. Some companies outside the U.S. report profits semi-annually instead of quarterly, and their 12-month trailing data may be older than that for companies making quarterly reports. Data is courtesy of YCharts.com as of Dec. 22, 2022.

Revenue (TTM): $203.08 billion

Net Income (TTM): $69.79 billion

Market Cap: $1.82 trillion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -24.61%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Microsoft provides the Windows computer operating systems software, Office applications suite, and the Azure cloud computing service. The largest software company in the world also develops server applications, tablets, and video game consoles.

Revenue (TTM): $46.07 billion

Net Income (TTM): $8.80 billion

Market Cap: $219.74 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -9.39%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Oracle supplies cloud infrastructure and enterprise software applications, including the database software that drove its success. It also provides server and storage hardware and distributes Java programming tools. Oracle develops sales, service, marketing, finance, human resources, logistics, and manufacturing software.

Revenue (TTM): $32.97 billion

Net Income (TTM): $3.52 billion

Market Cap: $122.57 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -22.08%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

SAP is a Germany-based multinational software company specializing in enterprise applications. SAP provides management and e-commerce software, as well as a range of services that includes training and consulting on software management and integrations.

Revenue (TTM): $30.29 billion

Net Income (TTM): $278 million

Market Cap: $130.30 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -48.41%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Salesforce is a leading provider of customer relationship management software and services for business clients. It offers tools for marketing automation, customer service, operations, sales, and more. It also owns Slack, the workplace collaboration messaging service. Salesforce also operates a cloud platform that allows customers and developers to create and run business-related applications.

Revenue (TTM): $17.61 billion

Net Income (TTM): $4.7 billion

Market Cap: $158.71 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -38.77%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Adobe sells the popular Illustrator graphic design software, Acrobat document reader and editor, and Photoshop photo editing tools. It also develops other multimedia, creativity, and digital marketing product offerings.

Revenue (TTM): $16.96 billion

Net Income (TTM): -$503.75 million

Market Cap: $37.43 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -63.29%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Block (formerly Square) is a payments software company, and its CashApp is a popular peer-to-peer payments service. The company also provides point-of-sale software and hardware, as well as software tools for digital receipts, sales reports, and inventory analysis.

Revenue (TTM): $13.32 billion

Net Income (TTM): $1.88 billion

Market Cap: $110.50 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -36.28%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Business and financial software provider Intuit is best known for its QuickBooks accounting and TurboTax tax preparation software. The company markets its products to consumers, small businesses, and accountants.

Revenue (TTM): $13.17 billion

Net Income (TTM): $1.41 billion

Market Cap: $52.87 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 5.21%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

VMware is a cloud computing and virtualization software company specializing in computer technology management products. Its software allows users to emulate personal computer operating environments on servers or desktop processors.

In November 2022, VMware stockholders approved a proposal to be acquired by Broadcom, Inc.

#9 Adyen NV (ADYEY)

Revenue (TTM): $8.14 billion

Net Income (TTM): $603.47 million

Market Cap: $43.61 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -43.02%

Exchange: Over-the-counter markets

Adyen is a payment platform that offers point-of-sale services and online and mobile payments with data analysis integrations for businesses.

Revenue (TTM): $6.92 billion

Net Income (TTM): $201 million

Market Cap: $79.17 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -37.92%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

ServiceNow is a cloud computing platform focused on optimizing digital workflows and providing IT services management for enterprise clients.