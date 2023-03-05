Retail companies specialize in the sale of goods or services to consumers. Products sold by retailers include apparel, jewelry, house wares, small appliances, electronics, groceries, pharmaceutical products, as well as a broad range of services such as tool and equipment rentals. Retail sales volume is part of consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Traditionally, retail companies have sold their products and services through brick-and-mortar stores, whether it be through department stores, warehouses, convenience stores, supermarkets or other kinds of outlets. But many retailers increasingly are selling goods online through websites, Internet marketplaces, and mobile applications.

These are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing (TTM) revenue. This list is limited to companies that are publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada, either directly or through ADRs. Some companies outside the U.S. report profits semi-annually instead of quarterly, so the 12-month trailing data may be older than it is for companies that report quarterly. The data are courtesy of YCharts.com. All figures are as of December 22, 2022.

#1 Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Revenue (TTM): $600.1 billion

$600.1 billion Net Income (TTM): $9.0 billion

$9.0 billion Market Cap: $391.5 billion

$391.5 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: 5.6%

5.6% Exchange: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Walmart engages in both the retail and wholesale business, selling an assortment of merchandise and services worldwide at stores and online at everyday low prices. Walmart sells a nearly unlimited array of merchandise, including apparel, house wares, small appliances, electronics, home improvement, jewelry, games, household essentials, and pharmaceutical products. Walmart’s services include product warranties, auto care, registries, and pharmaceutical services.

#2 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Revenue (TTM) : $502.2 billion

: $502.2 billion Net Income (TTM) : $11.3 billion

: $11.3 billion Market Cap: $885.2 billion

$885.2 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -49.1%

-49.1% Exchange: NASDAQ

Amazon.com is an e-commerce retailer that sells a broad range of products and services globally primarily through its websites. This includes merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. Amazon offers various subscription services and web services as well, including streaming entertainment and cloud computing. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells electronic devices, such as Kindle E-readers, Fire Tablets, Fire TV, and Echo & Alexa. Amazon sells groceries through its subsidiary, Whole Foods Market Inc.

#3 Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Revenue (TTM): $231.0billion

$231.0billion Net Income (TTM): $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Market Cap: $205.1 billion

$205.1 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -14.7%

-14.7% Exchange: NASDAQ

Costco operates membership retail warehouses primarily in North America and in selected locations in Asia and Latin America. The company offers an assortment of merchandise, including packaged foods and other grocery items, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, electronics, apparel, and health and beauty aids. The company also provides gas station and pharmacy services.

Revenue (TTM): $157.3 billion

$157.3 billion Net Income (TTM): $17.1 billion

$17.1 billion Market Cap: $325.5 billion

$325.5 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -16.2%

-16.2% Exchange: NYSE

Home Depot operates hardware stores that specialize in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its stores are located primarily in North America. The company sells a wide assortment of building materials, and home improvement, lawn, and garden products. The company offers various services, including installation services, as well as tool and equipment rental.

Revenue (TTM): $156.9 billion

$156.9 billion Net Income (TTM): $254.3 million

$254.3 million Market Cap: $91 .0 billion

$91 .0 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -18.9%

-18.9% Exchange: NASDAQ

JD.com is an e-commerce retailer that sells electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. Additionally, the company provides an online marketplace where third-party vendors sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company also sells logistic services, technology services, overseas business, insurance, and O2O.

Revenue (TTM): $146.5 billion

$146.5 billion Net Income (TTM): $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Market Cap: $31.8 billion

$31.8 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: 3.3%

3.3% Exchange: NYSE

Kroger operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores in the U.S. Its brands include Private Selection, Bakery Fresh Goodness, Home Chef, and Simple Truth. The company manufactures and processes some of the foods that are sold in its supermarkets.

#7 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Revenue (TTM): $132.7billion

$132.7billion Net Income (TTM) : $4.3 billion

: $4.3 billion Market Cap: $33.4 billion

$33.4 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -19.1%

-19.1% Exchange: NASDAQ

Walgreens Boots Alliance provides drug store services primarily in the U.S. and Europe. Within the U.S., the company operates pharmacy-led retail businesses under the brand names Walgreens and Duane Reade. Internationally, the company operates retail stores that sell products under brand names including No7, Liz Earle Beauty Company, and Soap & Glory. Walgreens also operates a wholesale business, which supplies medicines, other healthcare products, and related services to doctors, health centers, and hospitals.

#8 Alibaba Holdings (BABA)

Revenue (TTM) : $131.4 billion

: $131.4 billion Net Income (TTM): $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Market Cap: $232.5 billion

$232.5 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return : -28.6%

: -28.6% Exchange: NASDAQ

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded in 1999, it is one of the world’s largest online and mobile commerce companies, as well as one of the largest Internet and artificial intelligence companies. Alibaba’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and the company’s businesses include consumer-to-consumer retail website Taobao, business-to-consumer retail website Tmall, and the world’s largest third-party online and mobile payment platform, Alipay. Alibaba’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2014 was the world’s largest IPO ever at the time.

#9 Target Corp. (TGT)

Revenue (TTM): $108.7 billion

$108.7 billion Net Income (TTM): $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Market Cap: $65.5 billion

$65.5 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -34.0%

-34.0% Exchange: NYSE

Target sells general merchandise online and at 1,948 stores across the United States. It offers a variety of curated and general merchandise as well as food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items at discounted prices. Some of its brands include Market Pantry, Pillowfort, Favorite Day, and Good & Gather.

#10 Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Revenue (TTM): $96.0 billion

$96.0 billion Net Income (TTM) : $6.7 billion

: $6.7 billion Market Cap: $122.4 billion

$122.4 billion 1-Year Trailing Total Return: -16.5%

-16.5% Exchange: NYSE

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is a home improvement company that operates a chain of retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina. It is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the United States, behind Home Depot. Lowe’s offers a wide range of products for home improvement, including appliances, tools, hardware, lumber, and building materials. The company also provides installation services for products such as roofing, siding, and flooring, as well as repair and maintenance services through its MyLowe’s program.