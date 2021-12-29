Renewable energy, once a niche segment of the broader energy industry, is growing rapidly to become an important source of power in many regions and nations across the globe. Companies within the sector provide a variety of clean energy including solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. The largest renewable energy companies are headquartered in Spain and Denmark, but other big players are based in China, the U.S., and Canada.

These are the 10 biggest renewable energy companies by 12-month trailing (TTM) revenue. Some companies outside the U.S. report profits semi-annually, so the 12-month trailing data may be older than it is for companies that report quarterly. This list is limited to companies that are publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada, either directly or through ADRs. All figures are as of Dec. 27, 2021.

Some of the stocks below are only traded over-the-counter (OTC) in the U.S., not on exchanges. OTC stocks often carry higher trading costs than equities listed on exchanges. This can lower or even outweigh potential returns.

1. Orsted A/S (DNNGY)

Revenue (TTM): $51.45 billion

Net Income (TTM): $7.68 billion

Market Cap: $52.97 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -33.19%

Exchange: OTC

Orsted (DNNGY) is a Denmark-based multinational power company focused on providing renewable energy solutions. The company’s wind power segment develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms. Its bioenergy and thermal power segment operate combined heat and power plants. Orsted has the goal of becoming carbon neutral in operations and energy production by 2025.

2. Iberdrola SA (IBDRY)

Revenue (TTM): $36.90 billion

Net Income (TTM): $3.34 billion

Market Cap: $71.19 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -15.79%

Exchange: OTC

Iberdrola (IBDRY) is a Spain-based multinational electric utility company. The company engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity. It specializes in clean energy, including onshore and offshore wind, pumped hydro, solar photovoltaic, and battery storage. Iberdrola operates in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Brazil and has an international presence in Portugual, Greece, Japan and Austrailia, to name a few.

3. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Revenue (TTM): $33.95 billion

Net Income (TTM): $163.1 million

Market Cap: $1.33 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 223.33%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

JinkoSolar (JKS) is a China-based solar power company. It manufactures solar energy products, including silicon ingots and wafers, solar cells, and solar modules. The company also provides solar system integration services. Jinko sells its products to customers in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

4. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

Revenue (TTM): $15.2 billion

Net Income (TTM): $490 million

Market Cap: $38.86 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 104.48%

Exchange: OTC

Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) is a Denmark-based wind energy company. It develops, manufactures, and installs wind turbines. The company also operates a service segment that provides service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company has installed wind turbines in scores of countries across the globe.

5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (GCTAY)

Revenue (TTM): $9.48 billion

Net Income (TTM): -$920 million

Market Cap: $23.24 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 112.63%

Exchange: OTC

Siemens Gamesa (GCTAY) is a Spain-based wind engineering company. It sells onshore and offshore wind turbines, turbine gearboxes, off-grid, and other related equipment. It also provides maintenance and reconditioning services. The company serves customers across the globe and has installed products and technology in over 90 countries.

6. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Revenue (TTM): $3.58 billion

Net Income (TTM): N/A

Market Cap: $10.83 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 59.73%

Exchange: New York Stock Exchange

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) is a Canada-based limited partnership that owns and operates renewable power assets. The company owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities throughout the world. It is primarily focused on hydroelectric power operations, but also owns and operates wind, solar, distributed generation, and storage facilities.

7. First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Revenue (TTM): $3.5 billion

Net Income (TTM): $220 million

Market Cap: $9.46 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 62.91%

Exchange: NASDAQ

First Solar (FSLR) is a solar energy company. It designs and manufactures photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. The company uses a thin-film semiconductor technology to manufacture solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. First Solar serves customers globally.

8. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Revenue (TTM): $3.36 billion

Net Income (TTM): $210 million

Market Cap: $2.39 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 132.66%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is a Canada-based solar energy company. It designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic modules and provides energy solutions. The company also operates solar power projects and offers operation and maintenance services. Canadian Solar serves customers in more than 160 countries.

9. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Revenue (TTM): $2.61 billion

Net Income (TTM): $610 million

Market Cap: $2.33 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 214.63%

Exchange: NASDAQ

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) is a biodiesel production company. It produces and trades biofuel and renewable chemicals. The company processes waste and virgin vegetable oils, animal fats, and other feedstocks and methanol into biomass-based diesel. It also offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and the ongoing operations of third-party plants.

10. SunPower Corp. (SPWR)

Revenue (TTM): $1.39 billion

Net Income (TTM): $70 million

Market Cap: $3.56 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 218.66%

Exchange: NASDAQ

SunPower (SPWR) is a solar energy company. It designs and manufactures solar panels and systems. The company provides solar energy solutions, including turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction. It also supplies equipment to resellers, commercial, and residential end-customers throughout the world.