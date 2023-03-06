China, the world’s second most populous nation (recently surpassed by India), is regarded as a global manufacturing and exporting powerhouse. We look below at the 10 biggest Chinese companies by revenue data as of Dec. 21, 2022.

Unlike major U.S. companies, many Chinese companies on our list are either state-owned or are partly controlled by the state. The list is limited to companies that are publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada, either directly or through ADRs.

Some of the stocks below are only traded over-the-counter (OTC) in the U.S., not on exchanges. Trading OTC stocks often carry higher trading costs than trading stocks on exchanges. This can lower or even outweigh potential returns.

Revenue: $486.4 billion

Net Income: $20.9 billion

Market Cap: $79.4 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 11.2%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Oil and gas company PetroChina is engaged in oil exploration, development, production, and sales. It also manufactures petrochemical products. PetroChina is the exchange-listed branch of the Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation.

Revenue: $156.9 billion

Net Income: $254.4 billion

Market Cap: $88.3 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -15.3%

Exchange: NASDAQ

JD.com is China’s largest online retailer. As a one-stop e-commerce platform, JD.com provides 588.3 million active customers with direct access to a range of products and helps leading local and international brands access China’s e-commerce market.

Revenue: $156.2 billion

Net Income: $14.7 billion

Market Cap: $114.8 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -7.5%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Ping An Insurance is a global financial services company that provides property, casualty, and life insurance products as well as banking, trust services, and investment management. The company divides its operation across five “ecosystems” corresponding to financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and Smart City, the latter of which aims to improve government agency efficiency and sustainability.

Revenue: $12.7 billion

Net Income: $48.5 billion

Market Cap: $146.6 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -6%

Exchange: OTC Markets

China Construction Bank operates through business segments such as corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury, serving individuals, businesses, and other clients. The state-owned China Construction Bank offers banking services including loans and deposits, fund management, and foreign exchange.

Revenue: $84.6 billion

Net Income: $27.2 billion

Market Cap: $377.6 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -26%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a leading internet and technology company that publishes video games and digital content. Tencent offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support their clients’ digital transformation and business growth.

Revenue: $51.8 billion

Net Income: $20.3 billion

Market Cap: $132.7 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -31.6%

Exchange: OTC Markets

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is China’s first joint-stock commercial bank wholly owned by corporate legal entities. Its service network consists of more than 1,800 branches worldwide, including six overseas branches, three overseas representative offices, and service outlets located in more than 130 cities in mainland China.

Revenue: $51.4 billion

Net Income (TTM): $1.5 billion

Market Cap: $74.7 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -18%

Exchange: OTC Markets

BYD is an industry leader in electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and rail transit. With more than 30 industrial parks across six continents, BYD’s zero-emission solutions focus on energy generation and storage.

Revenue: $39.7 billion

Net Income: $3.2 billion

Market Cap: $36.1 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: 14.9%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Zijin Mining is a large multinational mining group engaged in the global exploration and development of copper, gold, zinc, and lithium, as well as engineering and technological research. Zijin has mining projects in 15 provincial-level regions in China as well as 13 countries worldwide.

Revenue: $37 billion

Net Income: $2.3 billion

Market Cap: $30 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -16.7%

Exchange: OTC Markets

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. specializes in developing, producing, and selling smart home appliances such as refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small home appliances, and innovative home solutions.

Revenue: $30.3 billion

Net Income: -$3.4 billion

Market Cap: $138.4 billion

1-Year Trailing Total Return: -19.6%

Exchange: OTC Markets

A technology-driven retail company, Meituan has a strategic focus on retail technology and is a one-stop platform for food, transportation, travel, shopping, and entertainment.