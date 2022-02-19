1 woman killed, another injured in animal attack in Florida

A woman was killed and another was injured in an animal attack Thursday morning in Broward County, Florida, officials said.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at an address for 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, a nonprofit organization in Oakland Park.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call about an animal bite and found two women suffering from injuries.

Both women were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Police have not released their identities.

Sheriff’s officials told NBC Miami that one of the women was working with a large mixed breed 3-year-old dog named Gladys when it suddenly attacked.

“The second adult female tried to aid that first worker and in the process she herself got injured,” spokesperson Claudinne Caro said.

The second person’s injuries are said to be minor. The Broward County Animal Care said the dog involved was humanely euthanized, the news station reported.

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida posted a statement about the attack on its Facebook page and identified the worker by her first name, Pam.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam. our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend,” it read. “We thank you for your love & patience.”

The organization rescues dogs and cats in the Everglades area, according to its website. The group has taken in more than 4,000 animals.