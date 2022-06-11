1 Steeler makes CBS Sports greatest defensive players but it’s not Joe Greene

When you think about the great Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, it all starts and stops with defensive tackle Mean Joe Greene. Drafting Greene with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1969 draft was the turning point in the franchise and without him, I am confident there’s no way Pittsburgh wins four Super Bowls in the decade.

But CBS Sports didn’t seem to care about any of that. At least writer Jeff Kerr didn’t. He put out his 10 best defensive players in NFL history and didn’t see fit to put Greene anywhere in the Top 10. He did however include former Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson.

First off, props to Woodson. I have Woodson as the fourth greatest Steeler of all time, the best defensive back in franchise history and the third-best defensive player in team history.

But Greene is the icon. No. 1 on everyone’s list as the best Steeler of all time. Can he really not be considered one of the 10 best defensive players of all time? Let us know in the comments where you would rank Greene on this list and how you feel about Woodson being there.