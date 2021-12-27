$1 million worth of Birkin bags robbed in Palm Beach smash-and-grab

More than a dozen Hermes handbags valued at roughly $1 million were snatched from a Palm Beach boutique earlier this month during an overnight smash-and-grab theft, a report said.

Eight of the French handbag maker’s Birkin bags and five Kellys were stolen from Only Authentics on Dec. 14, the owner told the Palm Beach Daily News.

Multiple bags were worth over six-figures each, the report said.

The pricey, one-of-a-kind, handbags were displayed behind the front-facing windows on the street that is lined with other high-end shops.

Smash-and-grab robberies are burglaries that have recently plagued certain parts of the country – particularly Southern California.

In Los Angeles, nearly a dozen “flash-mob” raids resulted in $350 million worth of losses over a 10-day period in November.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that he plans to spend $300 million to crack down on the criminal rings that he said are organizing the terrifying thefts.