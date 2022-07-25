1 dead, several injured in mass shooting in Langley, BC

One person was killed and several others were injured Monday in a mass shooting outside Vancouver, Canada, that appears to have targeted homeless people, authorities said.

Police said an unidentified gunman began shooting after 6 a.m. local time in multiple places in downtown Langley, about 30 miles southeast of Vancouver, local media reported. The suspect was taken into custody around 7 a.m.

Authorities believe the gunman was targeting homeless people and did not specify the number of victims or their conditions beyond the one fatality, the CBC said.

An alert to the public described the suspect as a man with dark hair wearing brown Carhartt overalls and a camouflage T-shirt.

“We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow told media.

The news comes after the Whistler ski resort outside Vancouver, Canada, was put on lockdown on Sunday when two people were shot dead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.