1 dead in California after skaters fell through ice

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. — A group of people was skating on a Northern California reservoir when the ice broke and six of them plunged into the frigid water, including one who was later found dead, authorities said.

The group of eight was skating at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, when the accident happened Saturday. The two who didn’t fall helped the others but couldn’t find one person who was the farthest from the group, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

One of the people who fell into the icy water of the reservoir about 40 miles north of the city of South Lake Tahoe dislocated their shoulder and was taken to a hospital and released later Saturday, officials said.

A Placer County dive team searched the reservoir and emergency responders from the Washoe County Hasty Team flew over the area, but they weren’t able to locate the missing person until Sunday when their body was recovered, the office said.

Members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sent their sincere condolences to the family and friends of a man who perished while ice skating on Stampede Reservoir yesterday afternoon. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

Six people plunged into the frigid water, including one who was later found dead, authorities said.

The group of people fell into the icy waters about 40 miles north of the city of South Lake Tahoe Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

The dead person’s name has not been released.

The Truckee Fire Protection District, which also helped with the rescue and recovery, urged people to stay off the ice in lakes and reservoirs because they are unsafe amid warm temperatures.

“It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures,” Truckee officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Northern California has seen minimal snow and precipitation amid mild temperatures since the beginning of the year.