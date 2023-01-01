1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s Eve shooting

An Alabama New Year’s Eve celebration was marred by a mass shooting that left at least one person dead and nine others injured.

Shots rang out around 11:14 p.m. on Dauphin Street in Mobile as thousands of people were gathered for the nearby MoonPie Over Mobile festivities, according to WALA-TV.

“It was terrifying,” reveler Carly Bragg told the Fox affiliate. “It sounded like super close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

A clip of the aftermath circulating on Twitter appeared to show at least two victims of the massacre lying on the sidewalk.

Mobile Police Cpl. Ryan Blakely told Al.com that no arrests had been made and neither the name of the deceased victim nor the conditions of the survivors were immediately available.

A motive had not been established for the heinous crime, Blakely added.

Even as revelers reportedly sought cover and poured into local establishments for safety amid the terror, a giant MoonPie descended from one of the city’s tallest buildings at midnight to bring in the new year as scheduled.