1 dead, 7 injured from oil-tanker explosion off Hong Kong

An oil tanker was rocked by an explosion off Hong Kong on Saturday, leaving at least one crew member dead and seven others injured, authorities said.

The 393-foot vessel no longer had power, a government spokesman added.

The Panama-registered “Chuang Yi,” a 22-year-old tanker, was about 185 miles east of the city when the blast struck, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shipping Web site Vessel Finder said the vessel was on its way to Taiwan at the time.

The cause of the explosion was not yet determined.

It’s not clear how many crew members were aboard, but at least one died and seven more were injured, including four in serious condition, officials said. The injured were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Hong Kong. They included five Indonesian men and one man from Myanmar. The dead man was also believed to be Indonesian.

There were no reports about whether the 5,500-ton oil and chemical tanker was leaking.