1 dead, 1 injured in University of New Mexico shooting

A 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was shot dead during a gunfight with a New Mexico State University basketball player Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old player was injured and hospitalized following the shooting, which took place outside a dormitory on the University of New Mexico’s main campus in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police said in a press release.

Police responded to an altercation involving four people around 3 a.m. Saturday, which led to shots being fired.

The shooting took place several hours before a men’s basketball game was scheduled to take place at the University of New Mexico between the two rival schools. The game was postponed as a result of the shooting.

Neither of the students involved have been identified. KOB

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy,” UNM’s basketball team tweeted.

Police are still searching for two other individuals believed to have been involved. There is currently no threat to the campus community, police said.

“This investigation is in the very preliminary stages as investigators and crime scene agents work to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting,” NMSP said Saturday.

A men’s basketball game between the rival schools has been postponed as a result of the shooting. KOB

Neither victim has been identified by police, and the condition of the player who was injured is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team and the University of New Mexico Police Department.