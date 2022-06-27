1 dead, 1 in surgery after being shot by customer, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in surgery.

The reason for the shooting? Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customers Subway sandwich.

Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta, said it breaks his heart.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Glenn.

He wouldn’t release the identities of the employees because he’s still waiting for family members to be informed, but said both were young women who just started at the location about three weeks ago.

“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.

Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said arguments are the majority cause of homicides in 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

“An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured,” Schierbaum said.

Schierbaum feels that people should talk more and use guns less when it comes to handling disputes.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” said Schierbaum.

Al Robinson, also a co-owner of the Subway restaurant, described the shooting as just too much.

Story continues

“You pull out a gun and shoot somebody, over a sandwich, my heart just breaks right now,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The condition of the victim in surgery is unknown at this time.

Police said they’re still in the early parts of this investigation. They are looking through video and interviewing witnesses.

Police also said they are still looking for the shooter.

IN OTHER NEWS: