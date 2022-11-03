$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot numbers drawn

Lottery players looking to get rich quick were on the edge of their seats Wednesday night as the numbers were drawn for the astounding $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The Powerball was 23.
Nobody won the jackpot, but some lucky players won $2 million and $1 million prizes.
Ticket holders in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana hit all five numbers, plus a two-times multiplier for $2 million.
Players in 12 states, including New York, New Jersey, California and North Carolina, won $1 million by matching all five numbers without the multiplier.
Wednesday’s jackpot, a cash value of $596.7 million, was the second-largest sum of money in Powerball history and the largest prize in more than six years.
The next jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to be a whopping $1.5 billion.
There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since early August.
However, some lucky people won smaller prizes in Monday’s Halloween drawing. There were 5.4 million winning tickets for a total of $59.5 million in prizes.
Ticket-holders in New York, California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas won one million bucks by matching all five white balls on Monday.
The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
The largest Powerball prize ever won — $1.586 billion — was set in 2016
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday night.