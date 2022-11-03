$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot numbers drawn

Lottery players looking to get rich quick were on the edge of their seats Wednesday night as the numbers were drawn for the astounding $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The Powerball was 23.

Nobody won the jackpot, but some lucky players won $2 million and $1 million prizes.

Ticket holders in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana hit all five numbers, plus a two-times multiplier for $2 million.

Players in 12 states, including New York, New Jersey, California and North Carolina, won $1 million by matching all five numbers without the multiplier.

Wednesday’s jackpot, a cash value of $596.7 million, was the second-largest sum of money in Powerball history and the largest prize in more than six years.

The $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the second-largest sum of money in Powerball history. REUTERS

The next jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to be a whopping $1.5 billion.

There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since early August.

However, some lucky people won smaller prizes in Monday’s Halloween drawing. There were 5.4 million winning tickets for a total of $59.5 million in prizes.

Ticket-holders in New York, California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas won one million bucks by matching all five white balls on Monday.

The odds of winning the second-largest jackpot at 1.2 billion are one in 292.2 million. AP

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The largest Powerball prize ever won — $1.586 billion — was set in 2016

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday night.