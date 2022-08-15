Zeldin, NY GOP accuse Hochul of abuse of power with latest COVID emergency extension

Republicans say Gov. Kathy Hochul has gone too far by extending the COVID-19 state of emergency for another month amid ongoing questions over how campaign donors might benefit from suspended contracting rules.

“Deja vu. Every 30 days, Hochul unilaterally bypasses the Legislature & extends her self-claimed COVID emergency powers, which she has used to advance her rampant pay to play corruption & other abuses of power,” Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for governor, said in a statement Monday.

Executive orders declaring a state of emergency were put in place in September and November of last year as hospitals scrambled to deal with mounting caseloads from the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

Gov. Kathy Hochul extended New York’s COVID-19 emergency order for another month. Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin accused Hochul of extending the emergency order to continue her “rampant pay to play corruption.” J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

GOP New York attorney general candidate Michael Henry suggested that Hochul will use the order to give no-bid contracts to donors. Dennis A. Clark

The latter order has been extended every month since, with Hochul adding another 30 days on Saturday.

The governor has argued that an official state of emergency has helped New York avoid red tape while mobilizing public health resources against COVID-19.

But the suspension of normal contract rules has helped Digital Gadgets, a rapid testing company led by a Hochul campaign donor, secure $637 million in no-bid business since December of last year, according to the Times Union.

“How many no-bid contracts will be awarded to Kathy Hochul donors this month? She doesn’t need ’emergency powers,’” Michael Henry, the GOP nominee for attorney general, tweeted Monday.

A Hochul spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.