Zeldin in money pitch to protest Hochul’s ‘Leave NY’ jab at GOPers

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin launched a fundraising blitz Thursday off of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent comments inviting him and other conservative opponents of her agenda to ditch New York for Florida.

“Show Hochul we’re not going anywhere,” the Long Island congressman said in a pitch for campaign donations from supporters.

“Did you see the psycho demand that Kathy Hochul issued to me the other day? All because I disagree with her radical, pro-criminal policies, she seriously had the nerve to tell me that I’m not a New Yorker and – get this – demanded I leave the state!,” Zeldin added.

Hochul suggested Zeldin and other conservative candidates ditch New York for Florida. Mary Altaffer/AP

“That’s what she thinks of us … In her world, anyone who objects to being treated as her ‘apostles’ doesn’t even belong here in the Empire State. Here’s a newsflash for Corrupt Kathy … I’m a proud lifelong New Yorker who – unlike her – is willing to be a governor for ALL New Yorkers!

Zeldin went on to vow “I’m not going anywhere” and promised to defeat Hochul in the Nov. 8 election and focus on “SAVING OUR STATE!”

While stumping for Democrats before Tuesday’s primary election, Hochul told supporters, “Trump and Zeldin and [Marc] Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”

Hochul also raised eyebrows last week by taking a dig at Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Manhattan event commemorating the Holocaust, which drew backlash from Republicans.

Lee Zeldin is using Hochul’s remarks as a means to raise funds, saying that he is “not going anywhere.” Matthew McDermott

“Thank you for calling New York home,” she told her audience at the time. “Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down.”

Hochul’s remarks this week were reminiscent of comments made by her predecessor, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said in 2014 that abortion opponents, gun rights supporters and “anti-gay” residents “have no place in the state of New York.”

But the gov was put on the defensive for denigrating Florida during a WNYC interview Thursday.

Host Brian Lehrer noted that New York’s $220 billion state budget is twice the size of Florida’s despite a shrinking population and asked Hochul whether New Yorkers are getting $110 billion in additional value for the higher taxes and spending.

“Do you know anyone in Florida who puts their kids in a public school down there?” Hochul responded before claiming that her state’s health care and other government services are “second to none.”

“New York has so much more to offer in terms of quality of life and we take care of people,” she added before insisting that the state had turned the corner following the COVID-19 pandemic and that she expects an upswing in recorded population next year.

“It’s a transformation none of us could have foreseen,” Hochul said, “and it’s positive.”