Zeldin catches Hochul in dead heat NY governor’s race

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has edged past Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul by decimal points and the race for governor is now a dead heat, a stunning new poll released Friday reveals.

The independent co/efficient survey of 1,056 likely voters shows Zeldin with 45.6% support and Hochul at 45.3% with the rest undecided.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.31 percentage points.

Significantly, it’s the first poll showing Zeldin — who has run a campaign focusing on law and order amid a crime surge — running ahead or even with the Democrat governor.

A poll released by the same group in early September had Hochul leading Zeldin, the Long Island congressman, by 6 points.

“The race has been tightening over the last few weeks and it appears that it is now a dead heat. The shift has been led by predominantly white and Hispanic registered Democrats defecting to support Zeldin, the Republican candidate,” co/efficient pollster Ryan Munce said.

“With a little under three weeks to go, we still expect to see measurable movement in the statewide electorate and if the trend continues, New York could have its first Republican governor since 2006.”

The same right-leaning pollster predicted GOP underdog Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race last year.

A core finding in the poll was that Zeldin is beating Hochul among registered independents – a key block of swing voters he needs to offset the enormous Democratic Party enrollment advantage – by better than two to one, or 59% to 28%.

Zeldin said the latest poll showing him with three-tenths of a percent edge over Hochul proves he has momentum during the final stretch run to the Nov. 8 election.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher and the polls couldn’t be closer. We need every single New Yorker who is sick and tired of the attacks on our wallets, safety, kids’ education and more to come out to vote and Save Our State,” Zeldin said.

The co-efficient survey shows Lee Zeldin a fraction ahead of Kathy Hochul in the race for governor

Lee Zeldin campaigning with orthodox Jewish voters.

A majority of those surveyed had an unfavorable view of both President Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Kathy Hochul greeting voters –a new poll shows the race a dead heat with Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.



“This is our last chance to turn New York around by firing Kathy Hochul, electing new leadership to restore balance to Albany, secure our streets, and put hardworking New York families first,” he added.

The Hochul campaign had no immediate comment.

The latest findings provide more evidence that the race for governor is becoming a toss-up.

One big difference from prior surveys in the co/efficient poll was Zeldin leading among Hispanic voters, 53% to 36% – a shocking 17-point margin among a Democratic-leaning constituency. Other pollsters have had Hochul leading among Latino voters.

The GOP challenger led by four points among whites, 48% to 44%.

Hochul had a huge lead among black voters – 76% to 18% – though smaller than the nearly universal support she had from the group in a Siena College poll released earlier this week.

Hochul led in Democrat-dominated New York City only 53% to 36% in the co/efficient survey, which is the latest one where Zeldin has cleared a key hurdle in his race to become the first Republican to win statewide since ex-Gov. George Pataki 20 years ago.

Republican strategists have said a GOP candidate needs to clear the 30% threshold in New York City to win statewide — along with carrying the suburbs and upstate. Zeldin also captured more than a third of the city support in the Quinnipiac College poll released Tuesday.

Zeldin led by 14 points – 56% to 42% – on his his Long Island turf, and was ahead by 19 points in the Hudson Valley and 11 points in the Albany region.

They were splitting other parts of upstate. In her native Buffalo region, Hochul was up by two points, 47% to 45% while Zeldin was up three points in the Central NY/Syracuse region, 47% to 44%.

Like other polls, the co/efficient survey found an enormous gender gap.

Hochul, the first female governor who took over following disgraced three-term ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation following multiple scandals including sexual harassment accusations, which he has denied, led among women by 18 points, 55% to 37%.

Zeldin led by 22 points among men, 56% to 34%.

The survey sample predicts that 55% percent of the voters will be women. Half the voters will be registered Democrats and about 25% each will be Republicans and independents.

Munce said he checks the voter rolls of respondents interviewed to see if their registration matches what they self-reported to interviewers. It turns out that more of the respondents were registered Democrats than what they self reported.

His poll shows Zeldin getting support from nearly a quarter of Democrats — 23% — a figure higher than measured by other pollsters. Hochul garnered 67% support from fellow party members.

Meanwhile, 77% of registered Republicans backed Zeldin while 19% backed Hochul.

Other surveys have showed the race tightening in the past couple of weeks.

A Quinnipiac College poll released Tuesday had Hochul ahead by just 4 points — with 50% support among likely voters to 46% for Zeldin.

A SurveyUSA poll released Thursday had Hochul up by 6 points, as did an independent survey released last week by Schoen Cooperman Research.

The Siena College survey, also released Tuesday, had Hochul up by 11 points – 52% to 41% – down from 17 points three weeks prior.

A recent Maris College poll showed Hochul in the lead by 8 points among – 52% to 44% – among respondents who said they would definitely vote.