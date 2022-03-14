Yonkers man hit with hate crime in attack on Asian woman

A Yonkers man has been charged with a hate crime in the brutal beating of a 67-year-old Asian-American woman — who was stomped and punched more than 125 times while being called an “Asian bitch,” officials said.

Tammel Esco, 42, was charged with assault and attempted murder in the horrific Friday evening attack — with the entire assault caught on surveillance video.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a statement. “To beat a helpless woman is despicable, and targeting her because of her race makes it more so.”

Esco spewed the racial slur as the woman walked past him outside her Yonkers apartment building shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, cops said.

He followed the victim to the building’s front door and attacked her from behind, unleashing a brutal barrage of punches and stomping her seven times.

The horrifying footage shows the woman falling to the ground, with her attacker continuing to repeatedly punch her after she’s down and cowering.

She suffered bleeding of the brain, facial fractures, and multiple lacerations to the head and face, Westchester County prosecutors said in a release.

She was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

“Our hearts are broken for the victim,” Westchester DA Mimi Roach said in a statement.

“We also understand that many in the community may experience fear and trauma as a result of this incident,” Rocah said. “We will continue our work with our community and governments partners throughout the county…..”

Esco was arrested after the attack and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder on Saturday, prosecutors said.

On Monday, he was hit with a new felony complaint elevating both charges to a hate crime, both violent felonies, the DA said.

Esco is being held without bail and is due back in court on March 25.

“Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. “I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous ations. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”