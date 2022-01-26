Yolanda Vega retires as face of NY Lottery

The longtime face of the New York Lottery, Yolanda Vega, has retired after more than three decades, lotto officials have announced.

Known for her trademark introduction — “I’m Yooooolaaaaaaaanda Vega!” — and for being the face of many life-changing checks, the Empire State icon’s last day was on Monday after 32 years on the job.

“We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” the New York Lotto wrote on Twitter.

While Vega was perhaps most often seen on TV sets across the state, announcing the winning numbers on an evening broadcast, she was also known for presenting the winnings that made regular New Yorkers into millionaires.

“Yolanda was the master of that,” New York State Gaming Commission spokesperson Brad Malone told the Post Wednesday. “She defined the role.”

The New York Gaming Commission said Wednesday that, due to changes in the state agencies that ran the lottery since Vega’s start in 1990, it was hard to provide an exact number for how much money she gave away on the state’s behalf.

It is estimated Yolanda Vega may have given away over $4 Billion in winnings in her career. Getty Images

Commission officials said that over the past two decades, however, a conservative estimate of the checks Vega delivered would total over $4 billion.

“It’s the end of an era,” Maione said. “There will never be another Yolanda Vega in the business.”