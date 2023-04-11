Yaser Ibrahim arrested for fleeing crash that killed cyclist Jaydan McLaurin

An unlicensed 18-year-old SUV driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision that left a teen cyclist dead in Queens on Monday, police said.

Authorities took Yaser Ibrahim into custody early Tuesday morning hours after 16-year-old Jaydan McLaurin was killed in the hit-and-run crash while riding on a Citi Bike e-bike on 21st Street near 21st Avenue in Astoria around 9:30 p.m., police said.





Police at the scene of a fatal hit and run in Queens Monday night. William Miller

McLaurin, who lived in Queens, was pronounced dead after he was taken to Harlem Hospital. He suffered severe trauma to his body, cops said.

Ibrahim, of Levittown on Long Island, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving without a license and a windshield tint violation, police said.

Police alleged Ibrahim did not have a valid license that would permit to drive.





The 16-year-old was remembered in a vigil Tuesday night. CBS New York

Cops originally found the SUV involved in the crash abandoned, law enforcement sources told The Post Monday night before Ibrahim was later arrested predawn Tuesday.

Mourners remembered McLaurin as a good person who cared about the Queens community he grew up in.





The crash happened in Astoria. William Miller

“Jaydan was a kind young man, gave back to this community, played sports,” neighbor Leslie Amos told NY1 during the vigil. “He loved playing sports basketball, football, and he was just so respectful.”

A small memorial commemorating his life was reportedly put together at the Ravenswood Houses where he lived.

“It’s terrible,” Diana Cifuentes told NY1. “I’m a mother myself. I could not imagine what the parents are going through right now.”