Wu Tang’s Raekwon’s NJ cannabis lounge goes up in smoke

This joint won’t be jumpin’ in Jersey.

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon the Chef had plans to open a cannabis lounge in Newark, just a stone’s throw away from the Prudential Center arena.

However, that idea went up in smoke this week.

The Central Planning Board denied the “Ice Cream” rapper’s application to open his Hashstoria shop in Newark’s Four Corners Historic District despite the approval of the Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission.

“I pray that you will put this somewhere else, not in the heart of Newark,” said the Rev. Doris Glaspy, a pastor at the Old First Presbyterian Church across from the proposed Broad Street lounge, nj.com reported. “We’re not against people smoking marijuana if they want to. But they can put it somewhere else,” she said.

Josh Sanderlin, a representative for the Staten Island rapper’s cannabis venture, would not speculate on Raekwon’s next move.

The rapper is currently in South America on tour with the Wu-Tang Clan.





Raekwon, whose given name is Corey Woods, co-founded Hashstoria, which currently has three locations in Oregon.

Brands in the collective include Raekwon’s “Compliments of the Chef” and rapper Big Boi’s “Daddy Fat Paks.”

“I’d like to thank team @hashstoria and the beautiful city of Newark New Jersey for their support,” Raekwon had posted to Instagram prior to the blowback. “We’re very grateful. Community goals !!!! Lets uplift us!”





Raekwon this week released a new video for his song “Not Angry.” The Old First Presbyterian Church did not return messages.