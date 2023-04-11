Wrong-way driver, elderly motorist killed in wrong-way NYC crash

A wrong-way driver and an elderly motorist were killed in a horrific smash-up on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Tuesday, authorities said.

Winston Ramdeen, 52, was driving a 2001 Infiniti QX4 east in the westbound lanes of the parkway near the Flatbush Avenue South exit just before 1 a.m. when he sideswiped numerous vehicles, cops said.

He continued whizzing east on the parkway until he rammed head-on into a 2007 Nissan Sentra traveling westbound at the Rockaway Parkway exit in Canarsie, police said.





Winston Ramdeen, 52, was driving the wrong way when he slammed head-on into another motorist at the Rockaway Parkway exit in Canarsie, cops said. Dakota Santiago/FNTV





Police are investigating what casued the motorist to begin driving in the wrong lane. Dakota Santiago/FNTV

Both Ramdeen and the driver of the Sentra – a 79-year-old man who was not immediately identified pending notification – were rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is probing the crash.

It remained unclear later Tuesday morning what caused Ramdeen to drive in the opposite direction of traffic.





Both the Infiniti and Nissan drivers were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Robert Mecea

Photos from the scene show both cars with their front ends crumpled and damaged beyond repair.

A young man who lives next to the Belt Parkway but declined to give his name told FNTV that he’s seen crashes happen there every day, some more severe than others.

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t see it, the head-on collision, but from hearing it, I knew it was crazy because automatically I went to the terrace to see what it looked like,” he said. “I was like, damn, that s–t’s crazy!”