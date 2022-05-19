Wounded Staten Island EMT’s parents speak out

The mother of a Staten Island EMT who was shot in his ambulance by a deranged drunk railed about her son’s close call — saying it was “the worst phone call a mom could get.”

“How does my son get SHOT doing his job trying to help people?” Kathy Rowan McMahon, the mother of wounded EMT Richard McMahon, posted on Facebook Thursday.

“The worst phone call a Mom could get,” she wrote. “Thankfully he’ll be ok!!”

She added that her son “has the biggest heart and compassion for his job and patients!!”

Rowan McMahon told one commenter that her son “thankfully twisted his shoulder n that’s where the bullet hit.”

Richard McMahon, 25, an EMT with Richmond University Medical Center, was dispatched on a call of a disorderly patron at Funkey Monkey Lounge on Forest Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The unruly patron, identified by cops as Thomas McCauley, 37, was being transported to the hospital when police said he allegedly pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and fired.

Despite being wounded, McMahon wrestled the gun from the shooter — who was nabbed after a retired NYPD detective and an off-duty sanitation lieutenant grabbed him.

The gun used in the shooting of the Staten Island EMT. NYPD

“I’m very proud of him,” McMahon’s father told the Staten Island Advance. “I’m very relieved because when I got the call that he was shot, it put me to my knees.

“All praise to God that he’s okay now,” the dad told the outlet. “It could have been a lot worse. If [the bullet] went faster to the right side, it would have been right to the heart.”

Richard McMahon is due to be released from the hospital later on Thursday.

McCauley is being held at the 120th Precinct stationhouse and is expected to be transported to court for arraignment later in the day.

NYPD Inspector Mark Molinari said at a press briefing Wednesday that McCauley was known to cops due to a prior call for an emotionally disturbed person.