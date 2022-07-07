Working Families Party backs Kathy Hochul for NY governor

The far-left Working Families Party is backing Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Nov. 8 election against Republican nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin despite past criticism of the relatively moderate governor.

The endorsement ensures that Hochul and her running mate – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado – will be the only candidates on the ballot against Zeldin and Republican lieutenant governor nominee Alison Esposito, who are both running on the Conservative Party line as well, in a gubernatorial race that could be historically close.

“Our party has never played the role of spoiler and has no intentions of doing so this year. We’re committed to ensuring the Republican nominee Lee Zeldin – and all right-wing extremists dead set on stripping us of our freedoms – are soundly defeated on Election Day,” Sharon Cromwell, deputy director of the WFP, said in a statement.

Progressive Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and lefty activist Ana María Archila were previously the WFP nominees for governor and LG, but withdrew their candidacies following their landslide losses to Hochul and Delgado last week, according to the WFP.

The WFP gave its ballot line in past election cycles to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime bête noire of the progressive group, in order to get enough votes to ensure its statewide candidates would automatically qualify for the ballot in the next statewide election cycle.

Zeldin dubbed the latest arrangement between the Democrats and the WFP the “unholiest of unholy marriage” in a fiery statement released Wednesday night.

“[Hochul] became besties with a party that demands defunding the police, massively jacking up taxes even higher, single payer healthcare, and so much more awfulness. As the new standard bearer for this far left movement, it’s clear that walking identity crisis Kathy Hochul isn’t just pandering to the radical left – she is the radical left,” he said in the statement.

A ticket backed by both the Democratic and Working Families parties will help Hochul solidify her left flank while she battles a Republican party hoping to win its first statewide election in two decades despite the two-to-one advantage registered Democrats have over the GOP in the Empire state.

“Governor Hochul is building a broad coalition that reflects the diverse perspectives of New York State and the Democratic Party,” Hochul campaign spokeswoman Jen Goodman said in a statement that labeled Zeldin and Esposito as representing “far-right extremism.”

A union between Hochul and the Working Families Party is happening despite a series of attacks by Williams and Archila against Hochul and Delgado over their campaign funding, policy positions and more.

“I don’t have a corruption scandal,” Williams touted in a debate against Hochul weeks ago.