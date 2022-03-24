Workers say crime-ridden NYC not worth the hassle anymore

Conditions in New York City have deteriorated so badly that a large segment of its private-sector workforce are thinking of fleeing rather than return to the office, a new business survey released Thursday reveals.

Forty percent of employees who reside in Manhattan said they’re thinking of leaving as did 48% — nearly half — of workers who live in the city’s other four boroughs, the online Morning Consult poll of 9,386 employees found. It was commissioned by the Partnership for The City of New York.

Public safety concerns are an obstacle to persuading more employees now working remotely to return to their Manhattan offices.

Of those respondents working remotely all or part of the time, 43% cited public safety as their No. 1 concern, followed by 27% who cited exposure to COVID-19.

Only 40% of employees have returned to their offices in-person full-time, according to the business group.

Seventy-four percent of public transit commuters say safety in the subway has worsened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

On quality of life issues, 94% of employees said not enough is being done to address homelessness and mental illness. Eighty two percent said these problems have gotten worse.

Public safety was the top concern for remote workers who might be coming back to their offices. Paul Martinka

The survey found that many city workers are thinking of leaving instead of returning to work. Partnership for New York City

As for crime, 85% of workers said not enough was being done to address assaults, 77% not enough was being done to tackle gun violence, 57% said there’s too much shoplifting while 46 percent said there’s lack of enforcement of turnstile jumping.

In general, 84% of respondents said the overall conditions in the city have gone to hell.

About half of the employees claimed the city is dirtier while 43% said transit service is less reliable.

Only 38% of employees are optimistic about the future of the city, while 62% say they are pessimistic or unsure.

94% of employees said that not enough was being done about homelessness in New York. Debra L. Rothenberg/ZUMA Press Wire

Half of the surveyed workers said the city has gotten dirtier. Samuel Rigelhaupt/Sipa USA

Despite the sour outlook, 72% of respondents said they are committed to the city and want to be part of its revival.

Employees said they wanted their companies to hold elected officials accountable to turn the tide of rising crime and restore the quality of life that existed pre-pandemic.

In addition to public safety concerns, nearly 60% of employees say not enough is being done to address high housing costs and small business recovery.

43 percent of participants said public safety was their biggest concern about returning to the workplace. Partnership for New York City

Half of the employees say more needs to be done to improve public education.

The survey of 9,386 employees took place between February 17 and March 11. It has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.

Eighty percent of the workers were connected to employers based in Manhattan.

Of those queried, 36% reside in Manhattan, 25% in the outer boroughs, 22% in New Jersey, 13% in Long Island northern suburbs and 4% elsewhere.