A worker was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man’s body was discovered by a co-worker at around 8:40 a.m. at Beigel’s Bakery on Avenue D, near Ditmas Avenue, in East Flatbush, according to cops.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, had no visible trauma to his body, cops said.

A police officer responds after a worker was found dead in a freezer at Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn. Gregory P. Mango

An employee at Beigel’s bakery in East Flatbush. Gregory P. Mango

It’s believed he was in the freezer overnight, a law enforcement source said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.