Woman’s face burned by liquid thrown in NYC subway station

A Brooklyn hospital worker was taking the subway to work early Friday when she was splashed with an unknown liquid that burned her face, cops said.

The unprovoked attack took place at the Winthrop Street subway station served by the No. 2 and 5 trains in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 12:45 a.m.

According to the police, the 21-year-old victim was walking up the stairs at the station when a woman threw an unknown liquid in her face.

The attacker then fled on foot.

The victim was initially taken to the nearby Kings County Hospital, where she works, in stable condition.

She was later transferred to Jacobi Medical Center to be further treated for burns to the left side of her face, reported ABC 7 New York.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she works, in stable condition. Paul Martinka

Police could not immediately identify the caustic substance used in the attack.

The suspect was described as approximately 30 years of age, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur trim, matching leggings and sneakers.