Woman’s dismembered torso found in NYC: cops

A woman’s dismembered torso was found inside a shopping cart in Brooklyn early Thursday, cops said.

A passerby made the disturbing discovery around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills, authorities said.

The man went to push the cart when he spotted a bag inside, looked inside and saw the torso — which was missing a head, arms and legs, according to police.

He then called 911, cops said.

The woman’s identity was not immediately known.

The discovery was made early Thursday, Seth Gottfried

The torso was found at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills. Seth Gottfried

The city Medical Examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause of death.