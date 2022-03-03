The Hamden Journal

Woman’s dismembered torso found in NYC: cops

Woman’s dismembered torso found in NYC: cops

A woman’s dismembered torso was found inside a shopping cart in Brooklyn early Thursday, cops said. 

A passerby made the disturbing discovery around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills, authorities said. 

The man went to push the cart when he spotted a bag inside, looked inside and saw the torso — which was missing a head, arms and legs, according to police.

He then called 911, cops said. 

The woman’s identity was not immediately known. 

The discovery was made early Thursday,
Seth Gottfried
unidentified woman’s torso
The torso was found at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills.
Seth Gottfried

The city Medical Examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause of death. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.