Woman’s body found between cars in NYC suspicious death: cops

A woman’s corpse was found between two parked cars in The Bronx early Monday – and investigators are eyeing her death as suspicious, cops said.

The 55-year-old woman was discovered on the ground between a parked silver SUV and a red sedan on Sedgwick Avenue near the Roberto Clemente State Park Bridge in Morris Heights 4:30 a.m., according to police and photos from the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances were not immediately known, but authorities were probing whether foul play was a factor.

