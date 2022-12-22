Woman who fatally stabbed roommate at NYC shelter held without bail

A woman is being held without bail for the stabbing death of her roommate at a Midtown homeless shelter during an argument over loud music.

Charmaine Crossman, 42 — who went on the run after the Dec. 16 slaying of Victoria Goode, 27 — was arrested four days later, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing.

“They were arguing over loud music and smoking marijuana in the room,” Essig said.

The dispute escalated with Crossman allegedly spraying air freshener on the victim — and Goode threw a blanket at her, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court.

As the fight became more heated, Crossman allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Goode “multiple times” before fleeing the shelter.

Charmain Crossman, 42, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Victoria Goode, her roommate at a Midtown Manhattan homeless shelter on Friday.

Victoria Goode, 27, was stabbed to death at a Midtown homeless shelter on Friday, with police now charging her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, with murder. GoFundMe

Cops responded to the 225 East 45th Street shelter shortly before 10 p.m. and found Goode in the sixth-floor hallway, police said.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later put out an alert on Crossman, who was caught on surveillance video from the shelter and at a Manhattan subway station. She surrendered to cops Tuesday.

At her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, Crossman was ordered held without bail.