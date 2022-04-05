Woman struck by out-of-control driver on NYC sidewalk dies: cops

A woman who was struck by an out-of-control driver while walking with a child on a Harlem sidewalk last week has died of her injuries, cops said.
Jennifer Tolliver, 38, and a 6-year-old boy, were both hit when a 68-year-old man lost control of his car and mounted the sidewalk at the corner of 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. March 28, police said.
Both pedestrians were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where Tolliver — who lived about two blocks from the scene — succumbed to her injuries Monday, cops said.
The 6-year-old boy was initially listed in critical condition, and cops had no updates on his status Monday.
Police also couldn’t say Monday whether the woman and child were related.
Footage taken by witnesses in the wake of the crash showed debris strewn along the sidewalk.
A badly damaged red vehicle could also be seen mounted on the sidewalk.
The driver, who remained at the scene, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, cops said at the time.
He has not been charged, cops said Monday.