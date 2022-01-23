Woman stabs neighbor ‘multiple times’ in Far Rockaway: cops

A woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her female neighbor in a beachfront high-rise in Far Rockaway, cops said Sunday.

Evelyn Cruz, 48, allegedly plunged a knife into the chest of Jessica Britt, 33, “multiple times” at 711B Seagirt Ave. in Queens around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cruz was charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

Both women lived in the building, but it wasn’t clear what they were fighting about, cops said.