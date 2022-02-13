Woman stabbed to death inside NYC apartment, cops say

A woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment early Sunday after she was unknowingly stalked by a random man following a night out, police and sources said.
A neighbor across the hallway on the top floor of 111 Chrystie Street called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing the 35-year-old victim screaming, law-enforcement sources said.
NYPD cops arrived at the scene and found a man inside the apartment who tried to flee via the fire escape, before barricading himself inside the apartment, according to law-enforcement sources.
“There was a male inside refusing to exit the apartment,” a police spokesman said Sunday.
The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit was then dispatched to the lower Manhattan crime scene and broke the door down to enter the apartment, where they discovered a man covered in blood, and a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom tub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” according to a source and an NYPD spokesman .
FDNY medics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at 5:55 a.m.
A police spokesman said the 911 call was prompted by “a disturbance in the apartment.”
A source told The Post the victim arrived home early Sunday in a cab after a night out. Unbeknownst to her, she was followed by a man into her apartment, a source said. When she entered the apartment, she was attacked by the man, the source said.
Though the victim was an Asian woman, cops do not suspect the incident was a hate crime, according to a source.
An NYPD spokesperson told The Post that “it appears” the stabber “may have followed the victim into the building.”
Cops have not yet recovered a weapon and are investigating the scene. The suspect, who was apprehended about 6 a.m., was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.