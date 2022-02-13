The Hamden Journal

Woman stabbed to death inside NYC apartment, cops say

A woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment early Sunday after she was unknowingly stalked by a random man following a night out, police and sources said.

A neighbor across the hallway on the top floor of 111 Chrystie Street called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing the 35-year-old victim screaming, law-enforcement sources said.

NYPD cops arrived at the scene and found a man inside the apartment who tried to flee via the fire escape, before barricading himself inside the apartment, according to law-enforcement sources.

On Sunday February 13th 2022 at approx. 4:30AM an incident took place inside 111 Chrystie Street. Police radio transmissions mentioned a woman screaming, a male climbing out onto the fire escape with something in his hand and blood on him. The male then retreated back into the building. Officers on scene set up a perimeter and called for the Emergency Service Unit who went in and apprehended the male at approx. 6:00AM. EMS was requested to the top floor forthwith but never came out of the building with any patients. The suspect was removed to Bellevue Hospital.
“There was a male inside refusing to exit the apartment,” a police spokesman said Sunday.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit was then dispatched to the lower Manhattan crime scene and broke the door down to enter the apartment, where they discovered a man covered in blood, and a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom tub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” according to a source and an NYPD spokesman .

FDNY medics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at 5:55 a.m.

Cops have not yet recovered a weapon and are investigating the scene.
NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit discovered a man covered in blood.
A source told The Post the victim arrived home early Sunday in a cab after a night out.  Unbeknownst to her, she was followed by a man into her apartment, a source said. When she entered the apartment, she was attacked by the man, the source said. 

Though the victim was an Asian woman, cops do not suspect the incident was a hate crime, according to a source.

A woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment.
Police arrested the suspect outside the aprtment.
An NYPD spokesperson told The Post that “it appears” the stabber “may have followed the victim into the building.”

Cops have not yet recovered a weapon and are investigating the scene. The suspect, who was apprehended about 6 a.m., was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.

