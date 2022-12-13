Woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn home; person of interest in custody

A woman was stabbed to death in a home on a tree-lined Brooklyn street Tuesday morning, cops said.

The 48-year-old victim was slashed once in the neck around 8 a.m. in the home in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn’t immediately released.

A 48-year-old woman was killed in a home on a tree-lined Brooklyn block, police said. Google Maps

A person of interest was taken into custody, and charges were pending, cops said.

The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data show.