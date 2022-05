A woman was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Sunday morning, cops said.

The violence broke out during a dispute on Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 11 a.m., according to police.

The woman, whose name and age weren’t available, was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, according to police.

The motive was not immediately known and police were investigating.