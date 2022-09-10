Woman slashed in attack at NYC subway station

A group of armed thugs slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face Saturday morning in an unprovoked attack at a Chelsea subway station, police said.

The four or five assailants set upon the victim as she walked down the southbound staircase at 8:43 a.m. at the A/C/E station at West 23rd street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

The attackers approached her and cut her face, leaving her with a wound that was treated at the scene, the NYPD said.

In the 10th Precinct — which covers Chelsea — transit crime is up 80% through Sept. 4 compared to the same period in 2021, with 18 incidents versus 10, NYPD statistics show.

Major crime in the precinct jumped 43% this year with a 200% rise in murders. There were three murders through Sept. 4 compared to 1 during the same period in 2021.