Woman shoves, critically injures elderly woman in NYC

A woman shoved an elderly lady to the ground and critically injured her in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, police said on Saturday.
The 87-year-old victim whacked her head when she was pushed from behind at West 28th Street and 8th Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said.
The victim remained in hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday, according to authorities.
Detectives released security footage of the redheaded suspect sauntering down the street wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt or dress and dark colored boots.