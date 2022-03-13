Woman shoves, critically injures elderly woman in NYC

A woman shoved an elderly lady to the ground and critically injured her in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, police said on Saturday.

The 87-year-old victim whacked her head when she was pushed from behind at West 28th Street and 8th Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

The victim remained in hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday, according to authorities.

The alleged suspect walking through New York City. New York Police Department

Detectives released security footage of the redheaded suspect sauntering down the street wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt or dress and dark colored boots.