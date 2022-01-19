Woman shouts hateful threats, spits on boy

A woman spewed anti-Semitic threats at three kids – telling them “Hitler should have killed you all” – before spitting on an 8-year-old boy in Brooklyn, cops said.

The hateful suspect stormed up to the boy – along with two other kids whose genders and ages were not known – on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday and snarled, “Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” cops said.

Footage shows a young woman screaming anti-Semitic insults at three children in Marine Park, Brooklyn. DCPI

A woman is accused of spitting on an 8-year-old boy while threatening two other children. DCPI

A woman allegedly threatened to “kill” the children. DCPI

Footage released by the NYPD Tuesday shows the woman standing directly in front of the kids as she spat on the boy.

Cops were still looking for the suspect Wednesday.

Police say she is in her 20s, about 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with long black straight hair.

The woman immediately ran off after spewing anti-Semitic threats at children. DCPI

Footage shows the suspect wearing an orange Nike sweater, black leggings and carrying a green jacket with a blue handbag. DCPI No children were injured from the alleged hate crime incident. DCPI

Authorities are currently searching for the female suspect. DCPI

She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black Ugg-style boots.